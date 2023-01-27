What's going on there? Twelve children have died of a mysterious illness since December in the village of Kpo-Kahankro, in central Côte d'Ivoire. "We recorded six deaths in December 2022, three on Friday January 20, and three more this Thursday, which brings the total number of deaths to twelve", explained Paul Kouassi, the president of a youth association in the village."The age of the victims variesadded Paul Kouassi, adding that. François Kouakou Guié, a resident of the village who lost his 18-month-old granddaughter on Thursday, asked the authorities to find "the origin of this evil" and that they "put an end to it", confirming the toll of twelve children dead since early December.Two ministers had moved to this village in December after the first deaths, and some patients had been taken care of at the Bouaké University Hospital.After the three deaths on Thursday, patients were again transferred to the Bouaké University Hospital," lamented Paul Kouassi.Reached by telephone, a hospital source wishing to remain anonymous confirmed that sick children from this village were admitted to the Bouaké University Hospital on Thursday.