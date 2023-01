DailyMail.com obtained an exclusive image of a metallic-looking orb flying over an Iraqi city, caught on video by a US spy plane.The briefing video describes it as a 'short clip of an unidentified flying orb that appears to have a metallic shine on its surface', and shows the strange object flying over the city of Mosul in northern Iraq with the background of the shot showing the streets below.It is the first publicly revealed image from the US government's ongoing UFO investigation showing an unidentified craft over a conflict zone.Although the image itself is not classified, footage from which the image was captured was part of a classified briefing produced by the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), a unit tasked with investigating UFO incidents, which has now been replaced by another office in the Department of Defense.It was obtained by journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp , who have released the image on their new UFO podcast, ' Weaponized '.The briefing describes and shows the UFO as moving from south to north, adding that it does not appear to descend.DailyMail.com can now reveal that the case formed part of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) Preliminary Assessment on UFOs, a report published in May 2021 which analyzed 144 cases and found an explanation for just one.The ODNI published a second report this month, which said it has analyzed 510 cases up to August 30, 2022. In October last year DailyMail.com revealed information from the classified version of this report sent to Congress.The image obtained by DailyMail.com was taken at 9:47am Coordinated Universal Time on April 16, 2016, according to its timestamp.There were also precise coordinates of where the image was taken in northern Iraq, but Corbell told DailyMail.com he removed them out of an abundance of caution to avoid the release of sensitive information.CENTCOM forces have been deployed in the Middle East since 2014 to conduct military operations against ISIS.DailyMail.com understands that Congressional intelligence and defense committees have seen the image and footage, as part of a briefing given by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), a previous incarnation of the government's UFO office.Corbell said that the briefing presentation was updated on shared classified intelligence servers on November 4, 2021, to encourage and inform reporting of UFOs by armed forces personnel - and that it has been shared with the wider intelligence community to keep them updated about UFO incursions into sensitive airspace.'For the first time, we are releasing a military-filmed image of a UAP over an active conflict zone,' Corbell said. 'This is an entirely different scenario to the east and west Coast incursions over training ranges.'UAP [unidentified anomalous phenomena] pose significant risk to our service men and women, and this case highlights this - and is unfortunately not unique.'This is not just about safety concerns to pilots and ground troops. Its potential consequences are far deeper. And the scope is now proven to be global.'This case has emerged following the approval by President Joe Biden of the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which contains provisions relating to UFOs.One clip shown at the historic congressional hearing was taken from a Navy cockpit in a training area and shows a spherical object floating by the aircraftOne clause in the new law offers protections for any whistleblowers coming forward to congress in classified briefings to disclose any previously hidden programs on 'unidentified anomalous phenomena' involving 'material retrieval, material analysis' and even 'reverse engineering' and 'developmental or operational testing'.In May last year Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in 50 years. Corbell was named during the hearing as the source for footage of pyramid-shaped objects hovering over US Navy ships.He gained notoriety after producing a popular Netflix documentary on Bob Lazar, who claims to have worked at the infamous Area 51 in Nevada on recovered alien spacecraft.The first episode, released today, includes audio of an interview with a naval officer from the USS Paul Hamilton who witnessed alleged UFOs swarming the ship in July 2019.Last year the Pentagon said they had identified the craft as drones, but could not confirm where they came from or who operated them. Corbell's witness was skeptical of the drone theory.'They would depart on different bearings that they would come in from,' the officer said.'Pretty constantly, it would be a different bearing, which is weird right, like so if you deploy a drone to check something out, it would come. So that was something significant enough for us.'Knapp and Corbell's first episode of Weaponized can be found here