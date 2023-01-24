© Aamir QURESHI / AAMIR QURESHI/ AFP / Contributor via Getty Images

WHAT HAPPENED

© REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro



PAKISTAN'S POWER GRID

FREQUENT POWER CUTS

GRID FAILURES

RESTORATION

Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday,- from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south.Here's a look at what happened, and the immediate prospects for Pakistan's power grid.Pakistan's energy ministry said on Monday the system frequency of its National Grid went down at 0734 hours local time, causing a "widespread breakdown" in the power system.Energy Minister Khurrum Dastgir told Reuters the outagein the south of the country that affected the entire network.Pakistanfollowing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.to conserve energy, and ramped up imports of fuel oil to keep lights on in schools, hospitals and factories in the country of 220 million people.While the duration of power cuts has come down during the winters, many parts still face power cuts to save fuel costs.An intense heatwave during the summer of 2022, followed byamid surging global natural gas prices, has resulted in crippling power cuts across the country.Electricity grids fail or break down when there is a big mismatch between demand and supply, sometimes due to unexpected or sudden changes in power use patterns.In extreme cases, when the gap between supply and demand widens beyond a certain threshold, all generating stations are unplugged from the grid, resulting in a blackout., but power grid frequency typically falls when supply falls short of demand.Dastgir told the Geo TV channel that some power generators were being taken off the grid during the night in winters as a cost-saving measure, as power demand was low.When the power generators came back on to the grid on Monday morning, there was a sudden voltage fluctuation, after which the power generating units shut down one by one, he told Geo TV.Dastgir did not say what type of power generators were disconnected, but a shortage of gas at utilities could have potentially hurt the grid's flexibility.Gas-fired utilities and hydro power plants are generally the best equipped to handle sudden fluctuations in power demand, as electricity output from these units can be ramped up and down within minutes.Other utilities such as those running on coal or nuclear fuel operate continuously, making them unsuitable to deal with sudden fluctuations.Pakistan expects to restore power to most parts of the country by 2200 hours local time, meaning"We are trying our utmost to achieve restoration before that," Dastgir told Reuters.