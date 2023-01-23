Metropol has come into possession of shocking information. Just a few hundred meters from the Hungarian border, in a carefully guarded and isolated part of a railway junction,specially designed for this purpose.The soldiers lost their lives several weeks ago,The issue of funerals is treated as the most serious political issue by President Zelenskyi's war propaganda team.Obviously, they are afraid of the panic due toThat is why the special refrigerated wagons are needed, one of which is now standing just a few hundred meters from the Hungarian border, under the strictest military custody., and they also have self-developed refrigerated trucks for transporting dead bodies.According to the information that has come to light so far, each of these hearse wagons has a load capacity of 50 tons, i.e. it can store approximately 500 corpses each. So far, only Al-Jazeera television was allowed by the Ukrainians to show such a refrigerated wagon, but, of course, only when it was transporting the bodies of Russian soldiers.In Transcarpathia, a maximum of four or five bodies are removed from refrigerated wagons per day, not always in the order of death. Burials are permitted taking into account political and ethnic reasons, as well as the age of the deceased.In Ukraine, war losses are considered a strict war secret, official information is rarely made public. Anyone who breaks the rule in any way, even with a social media post, can expect a prison sentence. In the absence of official data, there are of course no statistics for regions or nationalities. Thus, it is not possible to know how many Transcarpathians, including how many Hungarians, have sacrificed their lives so far.Viktor Mikita, the military governor of Transcarpathia, already spoke about "hundreds" of heroic deaths in the region in the summer. Not a day goes by that the Transcarpathian press does not report on a few deaths (and these are only the known figures), based on which the number of those killed by the first year of the war was already well over a thousand.The local Hungarians, whose proportion before the war was 10-15 percent in the region, are no exception. According to the January article of the newspaper Kárpáti Igaz Szó, Consul László Kuti in Hungary mentioned the death of twelve Hungarian or Hungarian-related soldiers (the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs financially supports the families of all Hungarian victims), however, according to other estimates, their number may be closer to a hundred.It is certain that most Hungarians serve in the 128th mountain hunting brigade in Münkacsi, which is usually deployed during the most intense battles. It is a cause for concern that, according to partially confirmed Russian news reports, the 128th brigade was recently "smashed" during the siege of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.According to the Russians, the loss of the Ukrainians in the battle was 20-25 thousand; this is unlikely, since such a - literally - bloodbath would have catastrophic war consequences, the signs of which are not visible. Regardless of this, it is certain that both sides brought a blood sacrifice close to tens of thousands, probably together with the wounded.This is also confirmed by the fact that the 128th mountain hunting brigade in Münkac was finally withdrawn from the front line. Many people are puzzled as to why Transcarpathian units are always sent to the fiercest battles. This was the case before: the 128th brigade suffered heavy losses, including confirmed Hungarians, in 2015, in the infamous Debalcev battle.Since the outbreak of the war, they have been fighting there in the bloodiest battles, first at Herszon, then in the "meat grinder" of Bahmut and Soledar. This can partly be explained by their special training and the fact that even the Russians consider them to be one of the most capable formations.According to others, the fact that the Ukrainian military leadership prefers to send formations filled with national minorities to the front line may also play a role in this.