The FAA just telegraphed the fact that a substantial number of airline pilots have had serious heart damage from the COVID vaccine by widening the ECG parameters for pilots.
When asked about the change, the FAA couldn't justify it. Uh oh. Fact checkers aren't going to touch this story.
Executive summary
In the October 2022 version of the FAA Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners, the FAA quietly widened the EKG parameters beyond the normal range (from a PR max of .2 to unlimited). And they didn't widen the range by a little. They widened it by a lot. It was done after the vaccine rollout.
This is extraordinary. They did it hoping nobody would notice. It worked for a while. Nobody caught it.
But you can't hide these things for long.
This is a tacit admission from the US government that the COVID vaccine has damaged the hearts of our pilots. Not just a few pilots. A lot of pilots and a lot of damage.
The cardiac harm of course is not limited to pilots.
My best guess right now is that over 50M Americans sustained some amount of heart damage from the shot.
That's a lot of people who will be very upset when they realize the vaccine they took to reduce their chance of dying from COVID actually worked in reverse making it:
- More likely that people will get COVID
- Be hospitalized from COVID and other diseases
- Die from COVID (and other diseases)
- You also have an excellent chance of getting a lifetime of heart damage for no extra charge.
In this article, I will explain the evidence and thinking behind all my claims.
As I learn more, I will refine the estimate.
Introduction
On October 24, 2022, the FAA quietly, without any announcement at all, widened the EKG requirements necessary for pilots to be able to fly.
The PR (a measure of heart function) used to be in the range of .12 to .2.
It is now: .12 to .3 and potentially even higher.
This is a very wide range; it accommodates people who have cardiac injury. Cardiologist Thomas Levy is appalled at this change:
Why did they make the change?
Why would they do that?
I'll take an educated guess as to why they did that. I believe it is because they knew if they kept the original range, too many pilots would have to be grounded. That would be extremely problematic; commercial aviation in the US would be severely disrupted.
And why did they do that quietly without notifying the public or the mainstream media?
I'm pretty sure they won't tell me, so I'll speculate: it's because they didn't want anyone to know.
In other words, the COVID vaccine has seriously injured a lot of pilots and the FAA knows it and said nothing because that would tip off the country that the vaccines are unsafe. And you aren't allowed to do that.
Why we sure it was the vaccine that did it
There are several clues that are consistent with "it was the vaccine and not COVID":
- They were quiet about it. If it was COVID, you can be public. But the vaccine is supposed to be safe.
- The timing. October 2022 is late for COVID. If it was due to COVID, it would have happened well before now. They can make changes every month.
- The vaccine creates far more injury to the heart than COVID (which creates NO added risk per this large-scale Israeli study of 196,992 unvaccinated adults after Covid infection).
- Anecdotally, cardiologists only started to notice the damage post-vaccine.
- All the sudden deaths started post-vaccine
I know from a study of 177 people in Puerto Rico (97% of whom were vaccinated) ages 8 to 84, that 70% of those people, when screened for cardiac injury using an FDA-approved testing device (from Heart Care Corp), exhibited objective signs of cardiac injury.
There was a study done on pilots. It will be published in The Epoch Times later this week. That indicated heart damage in over 20% of pilots screened (The Epoch Times will release the exact number).
The Thailand study showed nearly 30% of kids had abnormal cardiac biomarkers after the shot. But kids are indestructible so a 30% injury rate in kids translates into a higher rate for adults.
VAERS shows that cardiac damage happens at all ages, not just the young:
The right thing would be for the FAA to come clean and admit to the American public that the COVID vaccine has injured 20% or more of the pilots (based on their limited EKG screening), but I doubt that they will ever do that.
The changes were made on October 24, 2022 to the GUIDE FOR AVIATION MEDICAL EXAMINERS.
Here is the change log where you can see the change listed (see page 4):
here to see the context):
For more information about the change, see Myocarditis: Once Rare, Now Common.
The Thailand study
In the US, we are not allowed to do lab tests on people before and after the vaccine.
The reason for that is simple: it would make it crystal clear that the vaccines are unsafe. That is why there are no before/after studies in the US. There never will be.
Why? Because that is how science works in America today: it's unethical to design a study that might expose that the COVID vaccines that they forced us to take cause harm.
Think I'm kidding about how they game the trials? Get yourself a copy of Turtles All the Way Down and just read the first chapter. It's eye opening.
Even though we can't do a before/after study in the US, they did such a study in Thailand on 301 kids. They found that 29.24% of the participants developed cardiac injuries within days after they got the second shot:
None of the tests that were done in the Thailand study included doing a cardiac MRI with contrast on all the participants since that would be expensive and invasive. That test is the gold-standard for cardiac injury.In other words, the 29% rate of injury was a lower bound of injury.
If you did a cardiac MRI on all those kids, you are going to find stuff that you will not find using the cheap and easy tests. Maybe a lot of stuff.
Summary
I believe that the actual rate of heart injury from these vaccines will be found to be well over the 29.7% rate of heart damage in the Thailand study.
At a more conservative 20% injury rate, we are looking at 50M Americans with heart damage caused by the jab.
As more studies are done, it's going to be crystal clear why so many people are dying suddenly, especially kids. It's also going to explain why nursing homes have lost up to 33% of their residents in 12 months where before they were losing only 1 or 2% a year. It's going to explain why I was unable to find even a single nursing home where the all-cause mortality dropped after the vaccines rolled out. And it's going to explain why none of the nursing homes wanted to talk to me about what happened to people after the shots rolled out.
Confidence in the CDC and the medical community should hit rock bottom after it is revealed how extensive the damage caused by these vaccines is.
The fact that the Thailand study was published in a peer-reviewed journal, that they only did the easy-to-do assessments (which only found a portion of the damage), and the FAA quietly changed their EKG guidance should at least open your mind to the possibility that I might be right.
This narrative is going to start falling apart at an accelerated rate.
Stay tuned. The best is yet to come. And it's going to be epic.
Steve Kirsch write about COVID vaccine safety and efficacy, corruption, censorship, mandates, masking, and early treatments. America is being misled by formerly trusted authorities.