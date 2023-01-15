Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Biden calls for two weeks of not cooking on gas stoves to 'flatten the curve'
The Babylon Bee
Sun, 15 Jan 2023 19:57 UTC
"It's real simple, folks," said President Biden. "These gas stoves have brought upon us a terrible pandemic of asthma, brain damage, and scurvy! Now folks, I still believe in America. I believe we can beat these stoves! And it starts with us coming together to flatten the curve of, you know, the thing! For just two weeks, America! Not a joke!"
In addition to the two week ban on gas stoves, the Biden administration has also recommended social distancing from gas stoves for the foreseeable future. "After the two weeks, if you must cook on a gas stove, we recommend doing so from a safe distance of six feet," said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. "We advise all kitchens be marked six feet from the gas stove, and ingredients be lobbed at your pans from that safe distance. The science on this is settled. All of these precautions should be continued until Moderna comes out with their brand-new gas stove vaccine."
While many Americans have heeded the President's call, the administration has expressed deep frustration at the stubborn refusal of Republican-leaning areas. "We have to have consequences for people who refuse to follow the science, and risk the lives of others by continuing to cook with gas," said MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. "The first step ought to be a stove passport, which only allows those with electric stoves to participate in society. If that's not sufficient, then we must refuse hospital beds to those who brought sickness on themselves with their ignorant choice of stove."
At publishing time, the Biden administration had extended the two week timeframe to whenever the next President is sworn in.
Actions are visible, though motives are secret.
- Samuel Johnson
How does he know anything at all, to tell us how things are, or how they were, or how some creator thought is up? Just an old man that's weird in...
"While Guilty for Sex Trafficking, Ghislaine Maxwell Takes Fall for Alleged Sexual Blackmail Operation Run by Western Intelligence Agencies",...
Schiff is a deeply disturbed person. Pedophile too.
LOL Yeah. If anything, the "vaccine hesitant" have to drive more carefully to avoid the increase of vaxxidents. I'm not exaggerating, I don't just...
Distractions, distractions, from the increasingly obvious crime against humanity, aka -- deaths, injuries, illnesses (and more!) from the...