Mark Hamill speaks the truth on January 6th anniversary

Celebrity could be the death of us, AND our democracy (or what little there is left of it)Now, here (scroll down) is a very good example of the catastrophic monkey-see-monkey-do process whereby celebrities (through "our free press"/"social media")the propaganda to the rest of us; although in this case it is NOT "vaccination" that the star is urging on the audience, but "liberal" hatred over "January 6."This certainly is not to say that Hamill has been silent on the urgency of getting everybody "vaccinated":And having, back then, done his bit to kill as many of his fans as possible, Hamill has now done his further bit to help the Empire kill American democracy — trash due process and the Bill of Rights, making it a major federal crime; and in this push Mark Hamill has the full support of something called WeGotThisCovered — which may (it's possible) be even dumber than Mark Hamill.Would he say that his having played Luke Skywalker in movies has "taught him a thing or two about insurrections"? It's hard to believe he's quite that stupid; but maybe so. (On the other hand — and to give the man his due — on the subject of "insurrections," Mark Hamill is no dumber than Noam Chomsky, who's learned just as much about them from his reading over many years as Hamill did emoting in "a galaxy far, far away.")Chomsky () compared "January 6" to Hitler's Beer Hall Putsch in 1923 — to which, in fact, that oafish psy-op in the Capitol bore no resemblance whatsoever (though Chomsky struggled pompously to make his case by claiming that "historians of fascism" agreed with that equation,). As far as Nazi antecedents are concerned, what "January 6" did call to mind, and certainly still does, is the burning of the Reichstag in 1933 — which Hitler used to crack down on several thousand Communists, Socialists and other undesirables (what some might call "deplorables")In short: Beware celebrities across the board, since, with some very few exceptions, they have all somehowJanuary 6, 2023How is this nation supposed to move forward with any kind of dignity or trust in the system after what happened on this day two years ago? Mark Hamill is calling for accountability and that's just what this country needs.On January 6th, 2021, a joint Congress session was set to count the votes and certify the election of Joe Biden. Protestors gathered outside, butmany of them with the intention of entering the U.S. Capitol and disrupting the election process.reports that the Secret Service and the FBI estimate that 120,000 gathered at the Capitol, but they haven't officially released those numbers. The number of people who actually entered the building keeps climbing but is said to be about 1,200 whilereports thatof them have been arrested.Of those arrested, Jacob Anthony Chansley is one of the more notable insurrectionistsRichard Barnett was another one who entered Nancy Pelosi's office, sorted through her stuff, and propped his feet up on her desk as he sat in her chair. He's awaiting sentencing at the moment.https://wegotthiscovered.com/celebrities/mark-hamill-speaks-the-truth-on-january-6th-anniversary/