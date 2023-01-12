On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered her group, Fair Fight Action, to pay around $230,000 in fees as a reimbursement to the state of Georgia over her erroneous claims that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp stole the 2018 election in the state, the Washington Free Beacon reported.
Abrams founded the group after losing to then-secretary of state Kemp, who she claimed used his position to disenfranchise minority voters in the lead-up to the election. A federal judge in late September ruled against Fair Fight Action on all counts following a four-year legal battle, saying the group provided no direct evidence that Georgia voters struggled to vote in the election. Fair Fight Action must repay $192,628.85 in transcription fees and $38,674.86 in copying costs that Georgia incurred in defending itself against the group's lawsuit, according to a bill of costs submitted Tuesday by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said:
"Stacey Abrams's voter suppression claims were false. It has never been easier to vote and harder to cheat in the state of Georgia. This is a start, but I think Stacey Abrams should pay back the millions of taxpayer dollars the state was forced to spend to disprove her false claims."This week
"So, what's next? Are you going to run again?" Drew Barrymore said. "Do we get to look forward to this and galvanize again?"
"I will likely run again," the forever candidate said.
"Yes!" Barrymore shouted, showing that she is partisan.
Barrymore suggested that Abrams would be campaigning against "some tough men who don't always play fair,"
"Well, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again. If it doesn't work, you try again," Abrams said.
Abrams did not specify which office she would seek. Who knows, it could be the presidency.
After being defeated soundly in November, Stacey Abrams did concede to Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but there was a caveat, Fox News reported.
"Tonight, I am doing clearly what is the responsible thing, I am suspending my campaign for governor. I may no longer be seeking the office of governor, but I will never stop doing everything in my power to make sure the people in Georgia have a voice."After she was defeated by Gov. Kemp in 2018 she did not concede and made claims of voter suppression, but this time she did not.
"While I may have not crossed the finish line, that doesn't mean that I won't stop running for a better Georgia. Even though my fight — our fight — for the governor's mansion came up short, I'm pretty tall."And she has a debt problem on her hands, according to a report.
The Daily Wire noted that after raising north of $100 million for her latest race, Abrams' campaign is in debt and still owes vendors. Her two-time campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, told Axios the campaign owes more than $1 million after Abrams lost to Kemp by nearly 300,000 votes.
Groh-Wargo told the news outlet:
"We did not just lose, we got blown out. It was the most sub-optimal situation to be in. And we will be dealing with that situation for some time."The Daily Wire noted further:
Although Groh-Wargo said a "cavalcade of negative press and negative polling" was a burden on fundraising in the final stretch, Abrams had outraised Kemp via her campaign and leadership committee, One Georgia, with a total of $105.3 million through October 25, according to finance reports cited by GPB. Kemp, through his campaign and leadership committee, Georgians First, raised $81.5 million up to that point in time.
The GBP report said the total amount raised between the two sides broke the previous record. Together they raised four times the amount Abrams and Kemp did when they first faced off in 2018. Financial disclosures for the final quarter of this year are due next month.