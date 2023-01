© Kyodo News/Getty Images



The US and Japanese armed forces are rapidly integrating their command structure and scaling up combined operations as Washington and its Asian allies, according to the top Marine Corps general in Japan.in their operations on the territory they would have to defend in case of a war, Lieutenant General James Bierman, commanding general of the Third Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF) and of Marine Forces Japan, told the Financial Times in an interview.Bierman said that the US and its allies in Asia were emulating the groundwork that had enabled western countries to support Ukraine's resistance to Russia in preparing for scenarios such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan "Why have we achieved the level of success we've achieved in Ukraine? A big part of that has been because after Russian aggression in 2014 and 2015,in the face of mounting Chinese assertiveness.Japan and the US are set to discuss strengthening their alliance at security talks between the foreign and defence ministers on Wednesday and a summit between US president Joe Biden and Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida on Friday in Washington.III MEF is the Marine Corps' only crisis response force permanently stationed outside the US. It operates within the range of Chinese medium- and long-range missiles, with which Beijing seeks to constrain US operational freedom in the region.The unit is at the heart of a sweeping reform of the Marine Corps thatTo realise that strategy, closer integration with allies was vital, Bierman said. In a series of recent exercises, the Marines for the first time set up bilateral ground tactical co-ordination centres rather than exchanging liaisons with allies' command points.In another sign of deepening co-operation, specific Japanese military units have been designated as part of the "stand-in force" alongside III MEF and US Navy and Air Force units.Instead of a "round robin" of Japanese military units working with US counterparts, as in the past, a "standing community of interest" is emerging of allied units with responsibility for operational plans, Bierman added.He said while the US military was paying attention to Chinese aggressive behaviour around Taiwan , the People's Liberation Army should not be perceived as being "10 feet tall"."When you talk about the complexity, the size of some of the operations they would have to conduct, let's say [in] an invasion of Taiwan, there will be indications and warnings, and there are specific aspects to that in terms of geography and time, which allow us to posture and be most prepared."As part of those preparations,"You gain a leverage point, a base of operations, which allows you to have a tremendous head start in different operational plans. As we square off with the Chinese adversary, who is going to own the starting pistol and is going to have the ability potentially to initiate hostilities . . . we can identify decisive key terrain that must be held, secured, defended, leveraged."