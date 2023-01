© CBSNews

"Energy is important in Kentucky. It's important to the nation, but in Kentucky in particular, about 7.8 percent of our labor force is from the energy sector. We have a lot at stake just because it's a part of our economy."

"From an ideological perspective, those industries have been have been targeted for the last few years by the ESG movement. So our state legislature in Kentucky passed last year a bill that said, 'If you are boycotting the fossil fuel industry, then we don't want to do business with you as a state.' We don't want to use taxpayer dollars to support an ideology that's actually targeting and harming our signature industries."

"She and other state financial officers across the country are leading the movement to ensure that money earned by hardworking American families is used in accordance with their values, not weaponized against them."

"It's remarkable to me that any of these institutions say that they're not engaging in boycotts, because they have statements that say that they are, and some of them very explicitly. Blackrock has been very explicit in wanting to cease business with coal companies."

"We engage with companies in our portfolios; we do not divest We do not discriminate against companies in any sector, including energy companies ... That means we do not tell those energy companies to shift their strategy or to drill more wells."

"We provide financial services to many companies that engage in the exploration, production, utilization, transportation, sale or manufacturing of fossil fuel-based energy and intend to do so in the future. Our credit exposure to Oil & Gas as an industry was $42.6 billion as of December 31, 2021."

"BlackRock now abdicates responsibility for driving net zero alignment in its own portfolio by saying that it does not ask companies to set specific emissions targets, and that its participation in NZAMi does not mean BlackRock is setting or meeting any net zero targets."

"The fundamental contradiction between BlackRock's statements and actions is alarming. BlackRock cannot simultaneously declare that climate risk is a systemic financial risk and argue that BlackRock has no role in mitigating the risks that climate change poses to its investments by supporting decarbonization in the real economy."

Kevin Stocklin is a writer, film producer, and former investment banker. He wrote and produced We All Fall Down: The American Mortgage Crisis, a 2008 documentary on the collapse of the U.S. mortgage finance system.

