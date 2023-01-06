THE COVID OPERATION: THE TROJAN HORSE TO USHER IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER

Pre-emption of and disguising the reasons for the aforementioned economic implosion; Acceleration of the largest upwards transfer of wealth in human history; Justification for and entrenchment of the Bio-Security State, including AI surveillance across multiple sectors of society; Empowering and enriching the Security State's counterpart the Big Tech Cartel via tracking apps, proliferating and normalizing social media and communication platforms as "the middle man" in all walks of life. Moving all social life towards the technological imperative- meals ordered via DoorDash, meetings on Zoom, increased spending via Visa/MasterCard by ordering goods online with Amazon, films via Netflix etc., were all forced onto a gullible and largely compliant world public during the Covid tyranny; The creation of "The Pandemic" as a financial mechanism. Manufactured pandemics have become mammoth investment opportunities that increase the wealth of billionaires and further consolidate their power; Expansion of the public health industry itself into all walks of public and economic life. The public health industry is now directly tied to global markets and financial conglomerates and has become one of the most critical financial instruments for investors; Creation of an entirely new and lucrative Bio-Medical "health management" system in order to introduce and codify an entirely new Bio-Tech medical model for the Pharmaceutical Industry with a focus on "revolutionary" uploadable mRNA "vaccines"; Expansion of and normalizing the use of digital IDs, including vaccine passports, connecting these to a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC); a Universal Basic Income (UBI) scrip, allowing for the tracking of purchases; medical interventions, "lifestyle choices", etc. "nudging" us towards 'desired' behaviors or shutting us out of the system altogether as they wish; A re-organisation, privatization and reduction of public services under the pretense of making them "more nimble" for "public emergencies"; Conditioning the public to perpetual "States of Emergency" preparing them for the implementation of "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

A FINAL WORD

The COVID phenomenon cannot be understood without understanding the un-televised 2019-2020The Covid-19 Pandemic story makes little sense when viewed through the lens of health, safety and science.The lockdowns, mandatory muzzles, anti-social distancing and the plethora of additional measures did nothing to protect or improve public health- they were never designed to do so.The numerous mandates birthed by the onset of the Covid-19 scenario were all designed to deliberately break the global economy and crush small businesses as well as break people's minds, will and the social fabric, in order to "build back a better society" that conforms to the dystopian visions of the psychopaths waging this class war.What this manufactured crisis conveniently camouflages is that we are in the midst of a planned total economic collapse- a collapse which was inevitable.The timing of the COVID fraud became necessary as world markets were faced with an emergency debt crisis in Fall of 2019 which popped up in formerly mostly liquid markets: Repo Markets, Money Markets and Foreign Exchange Markets.Western governments began a rush to salvage this decaying system, stem this cataclysmic landslide, bail out large scale investors and proactively install a security infrastructure to control the inevitable social disorder resulting from this collapse. This would be followed by a global financial reset, after a period of hyperinflation, destroying both the value of debt and the corresponding paper claims.The financial system was already in an advanced stage of decline by the fall of 2019 as illustrated by the Fed taking over the Repo market in September to short-circuit the Repocalypse. This collapse began in earnest in 2008/09 and attempts over the last decade and a half to salvage this corrupt economic system only delayed the inevitable.In the Fall of 2019 the crisis began to rapidly unravel again.A dramatic decrease in industrial production characterized the banking crisis of August 2019- the so-called Repo crisis when suddenly banks started to refuse US sovereign debt instruments as collateral for overnight loans, forcing the Federal Reserve to step in and print money to cover this massive shortage.The Repo market is where banks borrow money each day so that they have a certain percent of liquid assets at the end of each day in order to meet certain fiduciary requirements.Around the middle of September the Fed started pumping $10-20 billion per day into the Repo market to keep interest rates down so banks could borrow the money to stay in business. Even as the Fed was pumping as much $10's of billions per day into the Repo market it was still not enough.By early March the Fed was pumping $100 billion into the Repo market in order to stem this existential crisis.Simply everyone on Wall Street was loaded with enormous debt and was holding on to US cash in order to service this debt, refusing to finance purchases of foreign currencies and then US currency as the Repo Market froze at 10% interest on overnight Repo loans. US treasury bonds and even US bills were being rejected as collateral for Repos.In March 2020 the liquidity crisis spread from primary dealer markets (TBTF banks and Hedge funds were bailed out in September) toward all other stocks, commodities, bonds, Collateralized Loan Obligations, Mortgage Backed Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, as well as various Ponzi schemes such as Structured Derivative Products traded on proprietary platforms representing up to several thousand trillions of dollars.When US treasury bonds became illiquid due to exponential growth of public, but mostly private, dollar debt, even as the FED was sucking up cash from financial markets all hell broke loose.The entire House of Cards which was falling for six months could not be stopped so COVID hysteria was manufactured to cover up to what amounts to $10-15 trillion of FED bailout in cash and stock boosts via Permanent Open Market Operations (POMO)-The end game,currently in motion, is for the Central Banks (Fed) to buy up all the toxic, worthless debt from the hedge funds and banks, including the 1.5 quad trillion of derivatives, and then transfer the debt to the treasury as sovereign debt. They will then print money to infinity, already fully underway, to service this fictitious debt to sink the dollar via hyperinflation and then foreclose on the US and everyone else holding debt in worthless dollars.That's the coup: global hyperinflation to vaporize the assets of the masses and the states in order to hand over public assets to private investors.The timely arrival of the Covid-19 "emergency" provided the rationale and the opportunity to freeze the US banking collapse with massive injections of cash. Somewhere in the neighborhood of $8-10 trillion was paid to US banks up until March 2020 with an additional $5 trillion in economic stimulus promised by the Fed.The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this was made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.With this incessant and overwhelming media drumbeat of the Virus Narrative, and the world unified in its response to the 'Covid Pandemic', no other stories were permitted to exist in the media or the public conscience.Without any external threat like a 'Killer Virus' this massive financial collapse would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this widespread Ponzi Scheme and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what they are- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.As the "War on Terror" illustrated, these deep events are constructed to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the "Covid Pandemic" replacing the phony "War on Terror" yet another revamped "worldwide crisis" miraculously morphs into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity.While the immediate necessity was to staunch the bleeding of the global financial system many other purposes were and are to be served by this multifaceted operation. None of this is accidental. All of this is hidden in plain sight, planned and executed as evidenced in multiple tabletop exercises such as "Event 201" and delineated in numerous documents such as "The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."The Covid Operation itself covers many objectives:The scale of the deception is too large for even many who consider themselves "in the know" to accept or comprehend and remain trapped in some version of the "Covid" merry-go-round. Others are still asleep or traumatized as the social fabric is being smashed to pieces as the world around them is being completely transformed.The financial elites know that they have run up massive unpayable debts and deficits.They know the system has reached its Waterloo and social unrest is inevitable.They know they must act rapidly and comprehensively to subvert this inevitable collapse in order to protect the financial Leviathan which underpins their capacity to maintain power and control.Put simply, Covid-19 was not a widespread medical emergency, it was a money laundering scheme, a massive psychological operation and a smoke screen for a complete overhaul and restructuring of the current social and economic world order.Covid-19, the disease, is nothing more than a disease of ATTRIBUTION.Covid-19, the media event, was the Trojan Horse constructed to usher in a complete transformation of our society.Covid-19TM, the operation, was never an epidemiological event, it is a business model meant to increase the portfolios of the super-wealthy.There is no such thing as "Covid 19" except as a criminal conspiracy.