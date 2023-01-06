Important Notes: The number of dead are included in the total number. There are also dozens of reports that are not included in the total number shown in the headline because they are not or may not be vaccine-related.
The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that "the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective."
In response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021/2022 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening and ramping up after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a sudden cardiac arrest. Many of those die - more than 50%.
We also note that many posts in Facebook, Instagram, twitter, forums and news stories are being removed. So now we are receiving some messages saying there is no proof of the event or of vaccination status. That is partly because this information is being hidden.
More people are writing to tell us that in many cases, we didn't mention a person's vaccination status. There is a good reason for that. None of the clubs want to reveal this information. None of their sponsors want to reveal it. The players have been told not to reveal it. Most of their relatives will not mention it. None of the media are asking this question. So what should we do? Stop this now? No, we will collect as much information as we can, while it is still available, because eventually, more information will come out, and we will be here to put it together. Will it mean anything? We don't know. What we do know is that there is a concerted world-wide effort to make this information go away, so that fact alone tells us it must be collected, investigated and saved so other researchers can look at it to see if there are any useful patterns.
We replaced about a dozen occurrences of the word "shot" with "injection" because translation into other languages is improved, on advice from a reader.
We really appreciate the athletes named in this list (or their families) who have confirmed what happened to them so the truth can be known. They care about their fellow athletes, even if the clubs, their sponsors, media, politicians and so-called health professionals do not.
Contained in the list are many professional athletes and high level amateur athletes. It would not be sensible to try to report the death of every person on the planet, so we have selected a category of person who should be fit enough to lead a long and healthy life. This means that provided a person is reasonably fit, healthy and does some athletic activity, rather than an unfit "couch potato," then they can be included in this list. Needless to say, these are only the persons reported to us by readers or that we discovered during research.
There are many countries or states with large populations, that have almost no reports in our list. That probably means events are not being reported to us. The true death and injury numbers are likely to be very much higher than we list here.
Prior Year Data
The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball. (NIH Document)
A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
2005 to 2006 averaged sixty-six (66) deaths per year, with 82% of those occurring during competition or training.
Thanks to investigator readers for discovering these reports, and this story in Spanish: Momento Deportivo.
In 2021 and 2022 so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the "not vax related" list. "Enlarged heart" was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).
The above shows that in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year, but there have been 89 reported in January 2022, so far.
Growing Report
This story will grow over time, as new information is added. If you have proof of information that we don't already have, or if you have a correction, please send it through our contact form, with as much information as possible. Useful information would be the person's name, age, what happened to them, if they had the COVID vaccine(s), date of event or death, link to any news story.
Special thanks to readers who have provided corrections, found errors that we missed, or provided new information we didn't know about. It is now a real team effort and we appreciate it.
Currently reviewing 39 new reports. Dec 9th 2022.
For the skeptics who believe this is normal, feel free to repeat the following 18 words, after reading each name in this list.
Repeat This After Reading Each Line
"The COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine. The COVID vaccine is safe. These injuries and deaths are normal."
Players Talk
Sidelined Athletes with "Illness" Not Included in This Report
Many sports teams now have multiple sidelined players. There are dozens of them. The teams and Big Media are hiding this, thinking nobody will notice. These damaged players will not be shown in this report if they are reported only as "illness" but they would be worth tracking, because it is not normal to have so many. Their immune systems are likely to have been compromised by "something," so they will be open to many things they would normally have been able to shrug off. We leave it to others to track these - we have our hands full handling the investigations for this list, going back in time trying to find new information that wasn't available before, and making minor corrections as they are discovered. It will all come out eventually.
List of Injuries
Here is a non-exhaustive list of injuries reported. Most were cardiac arrest.
- Cardiac Arrest
- Blood Clots or Thrombosis
- Stroke
- Irregular Heartbeat
- Arrhythmia
- Neuropathy
- Death
Thomas Renz, an American lawyer says that the U.S. military's DMED (Defense Medical Epidemiology Database) database shows that in the first 10 months of 2021, that "All cause morbidity" increased 11 times (1100%) against the previous year. Renz has information from DoD whistleblowers. The DoD is reportedly actively deleting data from the database, possibly to cover up the genocide that has been perpetrated on military personnel.
He also said they expect the numbers for 2022 to be up by 5000% - i.e. 50 times the previous year.
Good Sciencing Reports
Our ongoing updates to the chart in this post clearly show the growth of adverse events on sports people.
One person said we were hiding things because we're only showing "the barest" of 2022. Sorry about that, but we don't have a crystal ball to see into the future. The only things we expect are that a) some people will continue to be "surprised" about the number of athlete deaths over the coming months, and b) although it is February, injuries and deaths that happened in prior months will be continue to be discovered in the future.
We know that we do not have all of the cardiac arrest reports and we don't have all of the deaths. The sports clubs are still hiding the cases where players did not die and did not make it into the news. We suspect that many players that "suffered from a mystery illness" were told to go home, rest and suffer in silence.
Dates of First Vaccinations
The dates of first "available" vaccinations vary all over the world, in different states and different cities. We have a small collection of data in a separate story and we know there were trials in the months before official rollouts, so just because a country started its rollout on a particular date, that doesn't mean some people didn't receive their vaccinations in the weeks and months earlier. If we get definitive proof that someone was not vaccinated, we amend the record. Officials and the media are now doing a great job of hiding all the useful information. They are also calling vaccinated people unvaxed if it hasn't been more than two weeks after their vaccination, and if they are due for their booster and they don't get it, they are labeled unvaxed. (i.e. the government and media are telling lies - it is a clever scheme, but it is still a lie.)
For example, Australia's first human trials of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine was the Novavax NVX-CoV2373 in Melbourne by 26 May 2020. There is no documentation showing who took part in the trials The Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on 25 January, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on 16 February, and Janssen vaccine on 25 June. Phase-1a started on 21 February 2021 and phase-1b of the roll-out began on 22 March.
The Philippines began phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trials in early November 2020. Phase 3 is the point at which thousands of people are vaccinated, prior to consideration for approval for rollout, and people were being vaccinated in the previous months.
Clubs Hide Vaccination Information Now
Here is a demonstration of how sports clubs do not want the injuries of deaths of their players to be associated with the COVID vaccines. It tells the story of why they will not report which of their players has been vaccinated and when. Sunderland FC manager Lee Johnson suggested that the COVID vaccines may have caused the heart issues for his goalkeeper, Lee Burge. The club then sacked the manager.
Form your own conclusions as to why the club would sack the manager who cares about his players.
Definite Proof of Vaccination
The so-called fact-checkers are trying to say that because we don't always have definitive proof of vaccination, then 100% of the data we're collecting is worthless. Well, good news, fact-checkers, you are not only wrong, you are idiots.
While historically there have been a relatively small number of athlete deaths each year that weren't from old age or cancer, there has never been anything like what is happening since the COVID vaccination trials started. And they know it, but they don't care. We will continue to gather as much information as possible about every person who dies. These are real people, not just numbers.
As we said elsewhere, we're collecting data. Other people can use this data and add to it, if they can, to research whatever they want. We won't be distracted from that, even if families, clubs, governments and the media hide information from us. We don't want to hurt families, but families can't hide real data because that could harm other people.
According to governments, 90-95% of populations all over the world are now vaccinated, so the fact-checkers have a problem. If that is true, then just about everyone is vaccinated. If it isn't true, then governments are lying, possibly for the purpose of coercing those who don't want their vaccinations, for various reasons. We will publish as much data as we can find, and from time to time, we and readers will discover information that wasn't found earlier, and it will be added.
Hate Mail And Death Threats
As well as receiving new cases and updates from alert readers, we are also receiving hate mail and death threats/wishes. Haters need to get a life. The sports people suffering these adverse reaction and deaths didn't ask for this. Neither did the tens of thousands of other people. They all thought they were doing the right thing. Many were coerced into getting the vaccinations. When one of these adverse events happens to you or one of your kids or relatives, you'll be glad we're collecting all this data. If you are one of the haters who thinks vaccination is the way out of this nightmare, read the story about three young women whose lives have been destroyed by the vaccine.
We're not going to stop what we're doing. April 2022 update: The hate mail and death threats stopped - the overwhelming data is now widespread and it is too late to stop it getting out.
Interesting Notes
Several readers sent a video about Australian Cricketer Shane Warne. The man in the video is Blair Cottrell - he is NOT Shane Warne's son. We cannot yet verify the claim that Shane Warne complained of chest pain previously, or that he planned to get medical help in Indonesia. We note a small number of deaths later marked as "suicide" but no explanation - we are constantly looking to update reports, but a declaration of suicide with no other reason provides nothing useful. We're still looking.
Where Are The Serious Fact-Checkers?
Readers are writing to us asking for comparisons from previous years. Some say without that, these results mean nothing. That's not true because if we had seen this in previous years, it would be well known and others would have documented it. We are starting to work on this - it is a lot of work.
Where are the fact-checkers? Where is the mainstream media? Some have piles of money from Bill Gates. Why are they not proving us wrong by all piling on and showing the documented Athlete deaths from 2019, 2018, 2017 and the previous decade?
They are nowhere to be found because this number of athlete deaths is abnormal and they know it. They have money from people who don't want journalists poking around. So that's why they don't try to thoroughly Fact-Check these reports or show previous year numbers.
Follow this link to see Gates Foundation handouts to some media that could do it. For example, NPR in the USA received $24 million.
The Gates Foundation also funded many investigative journalism centers, with around $38 million. Could that be why journalistic curiosity suddenly stopped being a thing?
A few weak attempts at "debunking" this data have started to come out, but they cherry-pick a small number of the entries and try to use that to discount everything.
Thanks to Many Contributors
Many people are contributing to this, some indirectly by reporting to Telegram groups and other websites. There are many duplicates and in some cases, people report things we've had for months, but every report helps because sometimes there is a small piece of information we didn't have before, such as a date, an autopsy report, a name spelling, or a report from months ago that never made it into a news story. That was the case with Chuck "Kali Muscle" Kirkendall. Helpful websites include DVDbeaver, The COVID Blog.
Severe Reactions And Deaths Continue
That is the current list ... most, if not all of these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID vaccines. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments continue running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th covid19 injection. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?
The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the vaccine is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat.
These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning.
We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies - i.e. most citizens - do not make the news.
More Information.
Why are athletes collapsing?