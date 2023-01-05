Journalist Hanna Liubakova shared a video of a bus station in Belarus displaying an announcement that read: "All male citizens from 18 to 60 years old must come to an enlistment office or village executive committee to clarify their data."
After sharing the footage from the bus station in Barysaw, a city in Belarus near the Berezina River in the Minsk Region 74 km north-east of Minsk, she added: "What on earth is that?"
The video led many online to speculate that Belarus was ready to enter the war in Ukraine.
Comment: Maybe, but not necessarily, Belarus may in fact be preparing to defend itself against from Western hybrid warfare. Because the country's leader, Lukashenko, already made it clear during the contrived coronavirus crisis, when he refused to lockdown, that Belarus was no longer willing to submit to the Western establishment's agenda.
"Don't ongoing exercises also include the training of mobilisation tasks or something like that? So could be that if only in this place. Then again, many think (general) mobilization will start in Russia by tomorrow, maybe in Belarus too?" one person said on Twitter.
Another person wrote: " hope this is not mobilisation call. Enough and lives are wasted already. Hope the people have the strength to stand up against Lukashenko "
While a third person said: "If this is real then we may be seeing mobilisation in Belarus."
Back in October 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops to Ukraine.
However, since then, Belarus has not officially entered Ukraine alongside Russian forces.
On December 13, 2022, the Ministry of Defence in Belarus undertook a snap check of the army's combat readiness as the country continued to cite the border with Ukraine as its biggest concern.
Comment: Notably, even more recently, at the end of December, Putin and his colleagues paid a visit to Belarus to speak to Lukashenko, on what seemed like a rather significant visit.