© File



Kyrgyz Culture Minister Altynbek Maksutov has signed a decree banning entertainers from lip-synching songs at state and public events. The document bans lip-synching by performers at theaters, cinema halls, museums, clubs, libraries, and sports venues. According to the January 3 decree, a violation will lead to unspecified punishments of the performers, organizers, and hosts of the events. In 2021, Kyrgyz authorities forced entertainers to indicate on their promotional materials if they planned to use lip-synching at their performances.To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click