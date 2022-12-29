© Paulus Potter



God made the world, but the Dutch made Holland. This truism has guided Dutch identity and its republican virtue. When the ingenious Dutch reclaimed land from the sea it was for farms and these farms and farmers have fed the Dutch people, Europe and the world for centuries.The picture displayed here is Paulus Potter's famous work 'The Bull'. Created in 1647, Potter was 22 when he painted it and not quite 30 when he died. Renowned for its massive size, detailed realism including dung and flies and as a novel monumental picture of an animal, The Bull is understood as a symbol of the Dutch nation and its prosperity.The Dutch Golden Age resulted in part from the creation of the Dutch Republic carved out by overcoming Spanish rule in the Netherlands. The little Dutch Republic became a global naval power and cultural force. The Dutch were classical liberals and believed in individual liberties like freedom of religion, speech and association.The Dutch Republic was noted for economic vibrancy and innovation includingThe newly minted bourgeoisie spurred the first modern marketplace for artists to sell their work and freed them from the necessity of commissions from the Church and aristocracy. This is reflected in the subject matter of much Dutch Golden Age art with its depiction of everyday life. Potter's painting is from this era.which is why the news thatAs Natasja Oerlemans of the World Wildlife Fund-Netherlands recently stated, ''We should use this crisis to transform agriculture." She went on to state thatSo, what in fact is the issue with nitrogen and Dutch farming?The nitrogen crisis is a bureaucratic and muddled affair which is now and will increasingly impact all of Dutch society.In 2018, the ECJ decided in a court ruling that the Dutch legislation, which allowed business to compensate for increases in nitrogen emissions with technical measures and restoration, was too lenient. The Dutch high court agreed with the ruling. In so doing almostFarming is intensive in the Netherlands because it is a small country with high population density. According to Science magazine:These mitigating systems are seen as insufficient in light of the court rulings. Ammonia is part of the nitrogen cycle and is a byproduct of waste from farm animals.The great concern of environmental bureaucrats is the so-calledfrom livestock waste. Like methane from farting cows, manure fumes are the big thing and katzenjammer of the movement on meat and dairy.Dutch farmer Klass Meekma, who produces milk from the goats he raises said recently:In many ways, Dutch farmers are the victims of their own success. Because Holland is small, farmers have needed to be innovative in the use of space which accounts for the higher levels of ''animal biomass'' compared with other European countries. Success in agricultural practices and food production has produced profits and a strong economic sector for the Dutch economy. Remarkably, theThe biggest push against Dutch agriculture comes fromShe said in a letter to politicians in 2021:She has announced new restrictions to cut nitrogen emissions in half by 2030, to meet international climate action goals.Nobody wants runoff from farms harming streams and wildlife. But the focus on manure fumes; that is, nitrogen and ammonia seeping into the atmosphere and impacting the climate seems far more tenuous. Primeval Europe was like Africa's Serengeti, teeming with huge herds of ungulates like aurochs. Did their farting and waste ruin the climate?The climate is changing. The climate has always changed. Bronze Age Europe, a particularly fecund cultural period, was markedly warmer than today.Farmer Meekma states:acknowledged that the move on farming would have "enormous consequences. I understand that, and it is simply terrible."There are many historical examples of political pressures on farming as harbingers of disaster, from Ukraine in the Soviet Union to Zimbabwe. Both were breadbaskets and exporters reduced to famine. Controlling food production is something that political ruffians always want to achieve.Due to the war in Ukraine and supply-chain disruption from the covid pandemic, many people around the world are facing starvation. This is not the time for Europe to harm its best agricultural producer.Dutch farmers are hip to when a nudge becomes a shove. The anti-meat ideologues want humans to subsist on grass cuttings and Bill Gates' lab-made gunk.The nitrogen crisis has the waft of so much bullshit.