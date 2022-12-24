A total of 10 women were mauled to death by dogs

Three special shooters from Patna ended the terror streak of 12 barbaric dogs who have killed and attacked over a dozen women in the Begusarai district.Authorities took this stringent action after stray dogs mauled 4 women to death in the month of December alone.For the operation that will be continued further, a specialized team of 3 sharpshooters was called from Patna to encounter 10 of these barbaric dogs.Since last month, villagers in the Pachchwara district were living in constant fear of dog attacks.Last week in Kadarabad Chaur, a 55-year-old woman named Kanti Devi was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs when she went to pick grass. When she didn't return home, her son went to look for her and witnessed the gruesome sight of 10 dogs feasting over her body.The three sharpshooter team that arrived on Friday, was led by Shakti Kumar while Teghda's DSP Ravindra Mohan Prasad administered the entire intervention.The men shot at cannibalistic dogs from 100 meters afar. Villagers also helped the team in executing this operation. The hunt will last 2-3 days and more dogs will be disposed off to provide relief to the locals.Villagers expressed that the killing of these dogs felt like a huge weight was lifted off their chests. Villagers used to fear stepping out of their houses lest a cannibal dog attack and maul them. This has led parents to stop sending their children to school."Now we will be able to go back to our normal routine and live our life," a villager was noted saying.