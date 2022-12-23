© AP / J. Scott Applewhite



Washington is backing Kiev to pursue the "manic idea of defeating the Russians on the battlefield," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov says.Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has accused Washington of waging a "proxy war" against Moscow, saying that all the statements and declarations made during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit only further prove that the Biden administration is not interested in a peaceful settlement.The ambassador specifically noted the US pledge to supply Kiev with Patriot air defense missiles, warning that such weapons and their crews would be legitimate targets for the Russian military. He also slammed the growing speculation about deliveries of ATACMS missiles and long-range attack drones.Moscow has repeatedly tried to "appeal to common sense at all levels," the diplomat said, stressing that shipments of increasingly modern and long-range weapons and other provocative actions by the US and its allies are leading to an escalation, with consequences "impossible to even imagine."