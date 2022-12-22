Now Phelps has reversed course. She is sounding an urgent alarm about the dangers of the mRNA shots.
Yesterday, Phelps, a former president of the Australian Medical Association, pleaded for an Australian parliamentary committee to examine dangers of the mRNA vaccines. Their risks go far beyond their known dangers of myocarditis, and both she and her wife personally suffered long-term side effects following their Pfizer jabs, she said.
Phelps also warned medical regulators have censored physicians from talking about Covid vaccine injuries. Regulators are afraid honest discussion might cause to the public might lose confidence in the shots, she said.
Phelps's warnings, which came in an 18-page statement to the Australian parliament, garnered national attention in Australia, which has had multiple Covid waves and high overall excess deaths in 2022 despite near-complete adult vaccination rates.
Phelps joins a growing number of high-profile physicians worldwide, including British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and oncologist Professor Angus Dalgeish, who have turned against the shots after publicly supporting them in 2021.
But Phelps's history of aggressive advocacy for the Covid vaccines - and all Covid countermeasures - makes her comments particularly hard to dismiss.
Since 2020, Australia has had among the most aggressive lockdown and mask and vaccination measures of any wealthy country. Phelps has strongly supported them all. As late as January 2022, she said children should not go back to in-person school unless they were vaccinated.
Even in March, Phelps tweeted that booster shots remained a key to controlling Covid.
No longer.
Both she and her wife, Jackie Strickler-Phelps, suffered severe and long-term injuries following Pfizer jabs, Phelps wrote in her submission. Her wife continues to suffer "nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance and musculoskeletal inflammation" 18 months after her first Pfizer shot, Phelps wrote. She personally has suffered a racing heart, fevers, shortness of breath, and "blood pressure fluctuations."
By definition, she and other vaccine-injured people are not "anti-vaxxers," because they chose to be vaccinated, she wrote. But Australia's national vaccine regulator did not follow up after she reported the problems.
Serious vaccine injuries are now an open secret among Australian physicians, many of whom have suffered firsthand, Phelps claimed:
I have spoken with other doctors who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event including cardiological, rheumatological, autoimmune reactions and neurological consequences...—
The burden of proof seems to have been placed on the vaccine injured rather than the neutral scientific position of placing suspicion on the vaccine in the absence of any other cause and the temporal correlation with the administration of the vaccine.
As striking as Phelps's warning is the reception that Australian media gave it. While other physicians have faced scorn for their recent efforts to discuss potential vaccine injuries, Phelps is being treated largely respectfully.
Maybe the obvious failure of the vaccines to prevent Covid infection is leading to a larger reassessment of their benefit and risks, or maybe Phelps's advocacy for other Covid countermeasures improves her credibility with journalists. Either way, though, the wall of silence around vaccine injuries seems to be cracking. At least a little.
It only took two years.
