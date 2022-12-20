mmmmmm
This Monday, December 19, activity was recorded at the Popocatépetl volcano after an explosion with smoke and volcanic lava around 6:39 this morning, the National Civil Protection Coordination announced.

Through the San Nicolás de los Ranchos monitoring station, in Puebla, images were captured of the exact moment in which Popocatépetl erupted with lava bombs that rolled to the middle of the volcanic cone.

As reported by the National Civil Protection Coordination, the column of ash that caused the explosion reached a height of 2.4 kilometers moving to the Northeast.


