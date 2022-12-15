The US Army is investigating several officers who took sexually explicit photos of themselves wearing BDSM gear, USA Today reported on Monday citing Army officials.The photos were spread on social media last week and. Some of the photos depicted poses of sexual acts or submission play, while another featured an officer in a dog mask standing on an airfield.According to the outlet, internal Pentagon email traffic suggested that the pictures were taken at a base in Hawaii, where the soldiers are believed to be based."US Army Pacific is aware of content found on social media reflecting soldiers' activities while wearing uniforms," an Army spokesperson told USA Today in a statement, adding that "the incident is currently under investigation."According to former US Air Force chief prosecutor Don Chistensen, who spoke to USA Today, the soldiers in the photos could be found to be in violation of several articles of The Uniform Code of Military Justice. That includes Article 133, which states that "any commissioned officer, cadet, or midshipman who is convicted of conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman shall be punished as a court-martial may direct."He noted that the officers, even if they are retired, could still be returned to active duty and court-martialed over the violations. If found guilty, they could be retired at a lower rank, which would mean lower pension payments."All U.S. Army soldiers are expected to uphold high standards of personal conduct and to avoid discrediting the service and the uniform, both in person and across social media," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.