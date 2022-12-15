This phenomenon, the commodification of racial grievances, has gained prominence in the past decade. Out of the many key players, this article will focus on covering examples of how the American University system serves as a key pillar of the Racial Industrial Complex through the coddling of young minds that should be challenged, discriminatory practices on campuses, and the distribution of degrees in the critical theories that form the intellectual backbone of the Racial Industrial Complex.
Despite Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) being the branding used by universities and activists in promoting the Racial Industrial Complex, campuses can be more accurately described as groupthink echo chambers where similar thoughts are parroted. There exists a generally large imbalance in academia in terms of staff political leanings with the number of moderate (46.1 percent) and liberal (44.1 percent) professors greatly outnumbering Conservative professors (9.2 percent). A more recent study indicated that from a sample size of 7,243 professors:
It is a weakness to only be surrounded by like-minded individuals. Crafting strong arguments and avoiding nonsensical statements becomes a difficult task in echo chambers filled with yes-men. The high sensitivity for DEI topics at college campuses has resulted in some strange occurrences such as the controversy at USC over a professor using a Chinese word that resembles the n-word, some universities experimenting with 'white free days' at their campuses, and opt-in segregated graduation ceremonies. Despite the DEI branding and over-enforcement of perceived racial offenses (many of which should not be considered offensive, to begin with), universities still engage in systemically racist practices such as Affirmative Action admissions policies and tolerate racism from their faculty as long as it's towards the 'allowed' races.
lawsuit against Harvard revealed that, with all else being equal, an:
"Asian-American with a 25% chance of admission would have a 35% chance if he were white, a 75% chance if he were Hispanic, and a 95% chance if he were African American."Harvard is not the only university that practices Affirmative Action with Yale also having faced lawsuits for its discriminatory admissions practices and most states have opted to keep Affirmative Action legal.
Policies like Affirmative Action often bleed into the real world as seen by the education curriculum based on Critical Race Theory and the following Utah chart used to determine how to prioritize people for COVID-19 treatments.
Model of Radicalization
"Autoethnography is a form of qualitative research in which an author uses self-reflection and writing to explore anecdotal and personal experience and connect this autobiographical story to wider cultural, political, and social meanings and understandings." - WikipediaIn other words: Autoethnography (sometimes called mesearch) is essentially writing about your personal experiences and attempting to extrapolate generalizations of the world based on those experiences. It is the academic equivalent of writing a diary entry and assuming the general population had the same day as you did and is illegitimate in producing real science. Research is not the same as Mesearch; while one produces legitimate insights the other only serves to muddy the water and provide activists ammunition for their causes. For example, a consensus in the field of Gender Studies does not mean a consensus in the field of Biology. One is powered by mesearch and the other is powered by research. They are not the same. While one recognizes theories as being falsifiable the other snares any who dare question its doctrine in Kafka Traps:
A Kafka trap is a fallacy where if someone denies being x it is taken as evidence that the person is x since someone who is x would deny being x. The name is derived from the novel The Trial by the Czech writer Franz Kafka. The reason this is fallacious is that it lumps together people who genuinely are not guilty of a perceived offense in with people who have committed the perceived offence and are trying to escape punishment.and accusations of violating their safe space privileges:
The term safe space refers to places "intended to be free of bias, conflict, criticism, or potentially threatening actions, ideas, or conversations".A university can not function as an effective institution for generating knowledge while protecting some ideas from criticism in the name of 'safety.' If people are not ready to gracefully handle critique when entering the academic pipeline, they are not mature enough to bear the responsibility that comes with being a vessel for knowledge. Not all degrees are made equal; this fact is reflected by both independent think tanks and universities like Georgetown. If a degree is based on hard science and research its holders can expect to do well in life; if a degree is based on pseudoscience, mesearch, and depends on safe spaces the universities are setting its holders up for failure. The bar for the quality of academic literature accepted by 'fake degrees' in the critical theories has been tested to be quite low as demonstrated by the Sokal Affair and the Grievance Studies Affair. Not only are some degrees useless, but they also produce 'diversity curricula' that actively hinder racial progress:
One 2016 study of 830 mandatory diversity training programs found that they often triggered a strong backlash against the ideas they promoted. Trainers tell us that people often respond to compulsory courses with anger and resistance.Part of progress is acknowledging when it has been made. Continuing to pour money into the "reducing discrimination" pipeline will increasingly yield a diminishing return on investment and outright reverse progress made in bettering interracial relations.
