Secret History
The destructive radical feminist legacy of Kate Millett
Mark Tapson
Frontpag Magazine
Tue, 13 Feb 2018 11:42 UTC
A conversation with the feminist icon's sister.
"the Bible of Women's Liberation" by the New York Times, had a seismic effect on feminist thought and launched Millett as what the Times called "a defining architect of second-wave feminism." In a cover story that same year, TIME magazine crowned her "the Mao Tse-tung of Women's Liberation." Fellow feminist Andrea Dworkin said that Millett woke up a sleeping world.
Kate's sister Mallory, a CFO for several corporations, resides in New York City with her husband of over twenty years. In a riveting article from a few years back bluntly titled, "Marxist Feminism's Ruined Lives," Mallory revealed what she saw of the subversive undercurrent of her sister's passionate radicalism.
Asked for her thoughts on Kate's legacy, Mallory shared her very personal responses, which follow.
Mark Tapson: Your sister was an icon of female empowerment, but what do you think the reality of feminism has been for generations of women since Kate helped launch the second wave of the movement?
Mallory Millett: How bizarre it is to have to argue the obvious; to have to prove over and over again what is self-evident so let me be as offensive as I possibly can: Men are men and women are women. They are essentially different and designed for a natural division of labor. Period.
I get a kick out of the feminists' love affair with the word "empowerment." They have clever formulas for ensnaring hapless souls into their deceits. One of their slicker moves is to create a vocabulary designed to get around long-held beliefs, mores, taboos or fears. "Pro-choice" is their Newspeak euphemism for the casual murder of an human being; "Dreamers" means illegal immigrants; "Progressives" denotes a group dragging us back to the cave; "Sanctuary City" means a place where no actual US citizen is safe. This "empowerment" thing makes me especially crazy.
We need only go back to Eden in Genesis where God commanded Adam not to eat a certain apple. Eve demanded he eat it. Adam obeyed Eve against the will of God Himself. That's not power? It only proves that man will do anything to please woman even if it means going against the wishes of his Almighty Creator. The point of the story is not that woman is evil but that woman is all-powerful and definitely runs the show. Woman sets the boundaries. Man is lost if he is surrounded by bad women. Mae West's famous double entendre is so appropriate: "When women go wrong men go right after them." The Genesis admonition to women is to be careful of your influence over others because you already, innately, wield great power... actually, if we believe The Bible, all the power.
Having had that power, feminists were so greedy for more that they destroyed our society in order to prove they were exactly like men. In doing so they have destroyed the American family and our children which has resulted in the demolition of society. We are now in a world where Satanism is on the rise, where judges are removing the Ten Commandments from city squares, where abortion is a mere trifle. We allowed [the late atheist activist] Madalyn Murray O'Hair to remove prayer from the classroom and Kate Millett to remove mommy from the home. Deadly combo!
My thesis is this: when men ran the world and women ran society we had a chance to conduct our lives in some semblance of balance, but women have abdicated their running of society and thus, it has collapsed dramatically. Women forced their way into the running-the-world deal and now we have a world gone mad. And the beautiful society which we Western women built is in tatters. Moms decided they were the same as men so they deserted the home and babies to grab their briefcases and rush out to run the world.
When women ran society power emanated from the home. Men labored to keep their families sheltered, warm, clad and fed while women mostly stayed in the home to run the children and the community. Mother oversaw the household and carefully watched the children's behavior. Most of the neighborhood women knew each other and had informal meetings in their living rooms and kitchens, called "coffee klatches."
It was here that the community developed ground rules on how to manage children and husbands. Any mother was free to chastise anyone else's child should they misbehave. It was pretty unheard of for someone to say, "How dare you correct my child!" They would agree amongst themselves what was desired behavior. Good manners were required and trained. Neighbors backed each other up. It was expected.
The essential rules that Moms formed in their infants and homes radiated outwardly into streets, schools, offices, boardrooms, departments, factories and agencies to form the framework of Western ethics. The communities, churches and schools all echoed the same values because most people went to Church or Temple and so, the foundation of our mores being Judeo/Christian, Mom's rules were designed by the Ten Commandments. Many towns didn't lock their doors, even at night.
So, after fifty years of the almighty "consciousness-raising" experiment to empower women, and during the recent Harvey Weinstein [sexual assaults] scandal, what we are hearing from the little girlish voices of the victims is, "I froze, I was paralyzed. I gave in because I didn't know what to do. I was terrified!" Hey, that's some weird kind of empowerment. When I was a girl we did what our moms instructed: we yelled "NO," slapped his face, and left the room or called a cop.
MT: Many people aren't aware of feminism's roots in cultural Marxism, but you were present at early meetings of the revolutionaries who would go on to form NOW, the National Organization for Women. Can you tell us what you witnessed behind the scenes about their true aims?
MM: In 1969 I attended consciousness-raising sessions in New York City with my sister, Kate, where a group of 10-15 women sat around a long oval table and plotted the New Feminist Movement and the founding of NOW. Their template was Mao's China and the group confessionals conducted in each village in order to "cleanse the people's thinking." The burning objective of Kate's "consciousness-raising" was "the destruction of the American family," as she deemed it "a patriarchal institution devoted to the oppression and enslavement of women and children."
They went on to form NOW and, with that organization, achieve their stated goal of taking down the Patriarchy through a massive coordinated promotion of promiscuity, eroticism, prostitution, abortion and homosexuality. Their proposed method was to infiltrate every institution in the nation: the universities, the media, primary and secondary schools, PTAs, Teachers Unions, city and state governments, the library system, the executive branches of government as well as the judiciaries and legislatures.
One of their most desired results was the smashing of every taboo in Western culture. Imagine that! Think of that alone! The normalizing of every taboo: polygamy, bestiality, Satanism, pornography, promiscuity, witchcraft, pedophilia - all activities which rot the human soul and city. Nothing burns down a society with such dispatch and totality as the unleashing of taboos.
My sister Kate decided her contribution would be to establish Women's Studies courses at every U.S. college and university, which she efficiently executed. On examination, these courses emerge as nothing more than Marxism 101. Kate taught that the family is literally a slave unit with the man as the bourgeoisie and the women and children the proletariat. Two of her own books were required reading. In these classes young girls are conditioned into murderers who will dispense with their own precious unborn child as readily as a dirty Kleenex without a twinge because "it's my body." I can't hear of the 70 million Americans killed before birth without a catch in my heart over Kate's role in this. She taught girls to "be an outlaw; be a damned outlaw, cuz all the laws were made by evil white men. Be a slut and be proud of it!" Now we have girls parading about with the word "SLUT" emblazoned across their tee-shirts. Orgies? "Absolutely! Try everything. There are no rules." So the woman whose job it is to construct the basic rules threw them all to the wind. Then she ran away from home and from any babies she didn't kill in order to run the world.
We've had women running the SEC, the Secret Service, the IRS, the DNC, yada yada yada. They run so many things now and a great many are under investigation with one female head of department after another either lying or refusing to answer legitimate questions being asked by the people (i.e., congressional committees). Aren't public officials required to answer to the people? "Be an outlaw, be a damned outlaw!"
So, they infiltrated every system and department in education, media, entertainment, government, justice, Wall Street, you name it and they're there. For decades since they started their stealth invasion the father in every sitcom has been debased and, most of all, clueless. I am dumbfounded at the efficiency with which these women recruited others and wheedled their way into everything in fifty short years. Oh, yes, woman is one hell of a powerful force. Now, we have a nightmare army of militant feminists: Lois Lerner, Susan Rice, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Huma Abedin, Nancy Pelosi, Oprah Winfrey, Samantha Power, Elizabeth Warren, Cheryl Mills, Maxine Waters, Donna Brazile, plus the main outlaw, Hillary Clinton, lying and obfuscating us into chaos. That's what outlaws create: chaos!
Today, 60% of babies who escape abortion are born outside of marriage. On top of that they are miserably reared, thrown into child-care shortly after birth, with not only a lousy education but a miseducation in classrooms infiltrated by Mao, Che Guevara, Fidel Castro, Howard Zinn, Naom Chomsky, Marx, and Saul Alinsky rather than readin', writin', and 'rithmatic, American History, and Civics. Our children now score poorly compared with other countries, whereas before the feminist "experiment" we led in almost all categories. In 1964 we had 90% literacy and 5% illegitimate births. We now score shockingly low on literacy (38% of American men read at the lowest levels; only 11% of men and 12% of women are proficient readers) and of course, those out-of-wedlock births at 60%.
I would say that raising several ill-prepared fatherless generations of slackers, meth and opioid users, porn dogs, disheveled rockers, and illiterates speaks poorly of any degree of empowerment in parenting. Most parenting is done by absent single women since two-thirds of mothers are raising their youngsters outside of marriage. So, we have the filthy clothes, ten o'clock shadows on guys, shocking grammar, plethora of tattoos, sullen misfits in torn filthy clothing listening to violent hate-filled so-called music; entitled attitudes and non-existent manners say it all. Empowerment? Why, the facts scream that feminists are two generations of the worst-ever educators of America's children. In what manner does this speak of empowerment? Woman, by your fruits are you known! And those fruits didn't come out of your briefcases.
MT: In obituaries upon Kate's passing, the news media wrote largely glowingly of her influence, but what do you think the good and bad of her feminist legacy has been?
MM: As I scan the wreckage of our beautiful America, knowing that my own sister was in great part responsible, I feel as if my heart has been kicked down the stairs. So, on pondering this question about the good and the bad of militant feminism, it reminds me of the joke in which the reporter asks, "Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you enjoy the play?"
MT: Can you tell us a bit about Kate's mental instability, and if you think it had anything to do with her radicalism? Or vice versa - do you think her radicalism affected her mental state?
MM: Kate was mentally ill for as long as I remember. She was five when I was born and our elder sister Sally says that once I arrived, Kate was hanging over my bassinet plotting my murder. We shared a bedroom from my birth. From my earliest memory I recall trembling from the vibrations of her insanity. She was the most disturbed, megalomaniacal, evil and dishonest person I have ever known. She tried to kill me so many times that it's now an enormous blur of traumatizing horrors. She was a sadist, a torturer, a deeply-engrained bully who took immense pleasure in hurting others. Incorrigible and ruthless, she was expelled multiple times from every school she attended. I spent my childhood with heart hammering as I tiptoed through the house so as not to be noticed by the dreadful Kate. Our mother was helpless, paralyzed with terror in the face of Kate.
It's a grinding hardship to bring oneself to write such harsh things about one's own blood. It took some bucking up for me to start telling the truth. I must say here that, always and forever, I had a reservoir of love for my sister Kate, but reality trumps all and her brand of nihilistic darkness was an implacable obstacle. I spent decades laboring to reason her into the light. One day my counselor guessed it: "So, do you understand that you're trying to make your sister sane?"
"I know," I said, thinking of her stiff smile, which was never real. Her smile was that chilling kind in which the mouth is rigidly arranged into a smile shape showing all the teeth, but it's obviously a joyless mask. "If only she could be happy. If only she could cease being so agitated and miserable."
"You cannot make that happen," said my advisor. "We cannot talk another into sanity. That's entirely up to her."
"But what can I do?" I pleaded.
"Sometimes, you just have to leave the room." I understood in a flash that, so loyally attached to her was I, it had never occurred to me I could actually, simply, leave the room.
Kate announced her atheism very early on and the vacuum created sucked in even more corruption, lying, stealing, fury and domination of others. If God and the afterlife are abandoned then you're going to be cranky, morose, generally angry, and it's simple to toss out the Ten Commandments. I would venture that her mental instability created her affinity for the atheism of Marxism. To quote Dennis Prager: "My belief in God and the afterlife keeps me sane. The thought that just this life is all there is would mean that life is random and pointless. It means I will never again see those I love. This would drive me mad. I don't see how it wouldn't drive anyone mad who cares about suffering and who loves anyone. So, is there an afterlife? If there is a God, of course there's an afterlife."
Most everyone on the left is atheistic, depressed, dark and miserable, and they want us all to be miserable. Winston Churchill said, "Socialism results in the equal sharing of misery." They detest happiness. Nothing makes them more miserable than another's happiness. There is no more comedy! Since they swooped in and took over Hollywood and Broadway, everywhere you search for comic relief is dark, dark, dark. Surf through 200 TV channels and it is grim, grim, grim and then there's a dismemberment. Our "entertainment" has become death, terror, horror and filth. Americans were funny people - funniest in the world after the Brits. First, they lost humor and then we followed. Tina Fey? Major funny-killer. Lena Dunham? A disgrace! Saturday Night Live? David Letterman? Kill me, just shoot me.
I love the term "Feminazi," as these humorless women are, indeed, fascists, killers of faith and society. So many people think the rise of women and the evisceration of our culture are somehow coincidental. But it's been calculated and deliberate. It's the only way America can be "fundamentally transformed" into the Marxist test-tube to dazzle the world. It's the result of HATE: hating God, hating life, hating society, hating men, hating babies, hating history, hating our fathers, hating our families, hating our white male Founders, hating happiness, hating heterosexuality, hating Western civ. Is this not madness?
I was with them at that table as they founded the Women's Movement and NOW. The entire stated point of their activities was to destroy the American family and with that, Western Civilization. Is this not crazy? They were tooth-grittingly determined. They were driven by destruction and deeply violent impulses toward men and the patriarchy. Their goal? To establish a matriarchy in order to end all war because that's what men do, wage war. They believed that if women ran everything there would be no more war. In their madness they have conspired to destroy masculinity, drugging our little boys while trying to remake them into little girls and thus, emboldening our enemies who now see us as easy pickings. No nation is easier to overwhelm than one which has feminized the men and put females at the head of the tribe. Matriarchies never survive - never have, never will!
So, they plotted for Hillary Clinton to go to the White House simply because she was female. She is a proven liar, a persecutor of her husband's sexual victims, a woman whose campaign for President was remarkably incompetent. Yet, they were certain (still are) that she was up to running America and to be the Leader of The Free World! She couldn't even run her own campaign. But that didn't matter to Kate and her pals. She was a woman and that was enough. Is this not sexism? Is this not madness?
Kate's life story is a saga of our family desperately trying to have her involuntarily received into a mental institution where they may have helped her. She vividly chronicles most of it in two of her books, Flying and The Looney-Bin Trip. Over and over our elder sister Sally, our mother and I, and various nephews and nieces endeavored to have her hospitalized.
This was especially true after an incident when I was trapped alone with Kate in an apartment in Sacramento for a week and she did not allow me to sleep for five days as she raged and ranted, eyes rolling in her head, frothing at the mouth and holding chats with "little green men." Not knowing a single person in Sacramento, I had nowhere to turn. Too terrified to go to sleep, I wasn't sure she even knew who I was but I could imagine a butcher knife thrust into my back as I slept. Big sister Sally came from Nebraska to rescue me.
After that there was an enormous effort by the family wherein we all took Kate to court for legal commitment in Minnesota. She hired a male feminist hotshot New York lawyer and managed to swim back out into the world to hurt, menace, and harm ever more people. When Sally called last September to say Kate dropped dead in a Paris hotel room that morning, I was flooded with such indescribable relief that she could no longer spread her filth, lies and misery, nor could she go on threatening the lives and safety of others. Once, she wrote an entire book describing her deep passion for her lover, Sita. Sita's response was to kill herself. My biggest anxiety about Kate has always been that one day she would take out a family of five on the Saw Mill River Parkway as - laced with liquor, wine, lithium, marijuana, and God knows what else - she hurtled, ranting and raging, up that difficult road. For many years I have braced for that call in the night.
She had enablers everywhere. She was worshiped on all seven continents. We did a massive intervention with twelve of us: family and friends, a psychiatrist, two ambulances standing by, several cops, and she managed to elude us all by hopping on a plane for Ireland. Her "instability," as you put it, was apparent enough to both airline and cops in Shannon that she was committed by the police straight from the plane to an Irish psychiatric ward whereupon her ubiquitous groupies - this time Irish - managed her escape through a second-story window in the middle of the night.
Without a doubt, over time, once she became enmeshed in the larger group of leftist activists around the world, her madness, buoyed by their lunacy, became even greater and more impossible to penetrate. Their groupthink is so dense, so full of lies, the vocabulary is so deceptive and intricately designed to brainwash, that just to witness it and their interactions from a distance is beyond alarming. After we buried our mother I never spoke with Kate again, as I'd finally come to accept that there is no honest communication with this mental illness that is today's liberalism. Finally, I left the room.
