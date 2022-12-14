© Sputnik/Sergey Averin



Weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries have allowed Kiev's military to significantly ramp-up attacks on civilian targets in Donbass, a local watchdog has said. The group claims thatsince Ukrainian forces escalated shelling in mid-February.the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), a monitoring group that tracks attacks on the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, said on Wednesday.Natalya Shutkina, a representative from the Donetsk People's Republic at the JCCC, said as quoted by TASS.The JCCC held a press conference on Wednesday during which it showed fragments of Western shells and rockets collected after Ukrainian strikes in Donbass and explained the toll these attacks had taken., Shutkina stated.she said, adding that Ukrainian attacks haverequired for providing basic utilities, such as water and heating.The record-keeping begins in mid-February when the Donbass republics reported a significant escalation of strikes by Kiev in the lead-up to Russia having recognized the DPR and LPR as sovereign states and pledged to defend them. The two regions have since been incorporated into Russia following referendums in September.Shutkina pointed out thatthan the Soviet-era artillery guns and rocket launchers that Ukraine possessed previously.she stressed.Darya Morozova, the human rights ombudsman for the DPR, urged international organizations to acknowledge Kiev's actions, arguing that "if the world community didn't encourage the Ukrainian leadership with its inaction, the war in Donbass would have stopped a long time ago." She called on Kiev's sponsors to stop sending heavy weapons to Ukraine.