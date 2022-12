Matt Taibbi unleashed an epic third installment of the Twitter Files on Friday night, exposing the decisions and actions behind banning President Donald Trump on the platform. In a series of tweets, Taibbi showed that Twitter's Elections & Crisis Response Patrick Conlon was pushing for the removal of jokes and content by conservatives on the platform.On January 6, 2021, the day of the Capitol riot and Trump's last rally as president, held at the Ellipse, Trump tweeted out to supporters to tell them to disperse from the Capitol."These are the things and events that hapepn when a sacred landslide election victor is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long.," Trump wrote. "Remember this day forever!"In internal conversations, Conlon said "What the actual f*ck? Can this go to Staff too? I'm labelling this now.""Yes," Yoel Roth, head of Twitter Trust and Safety said."Sorry," Conlon wrote. "I actually got emotionally angry seeing that. Turns out I'm not a full robot. Who knew?"In the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, a Twitter exec shared a joke from Governor Mike Huckabee with collegues, saying "putting this tweet on everyone's radar. This appears to be a joke but other people might believe it. Can I get your weigh in this?"It was a joke."Could still mislead people," another exec chimed in. "But although misleading, in my opinion, I don't think it can unduly influence the election. Could still mislead people.""Yeah. I could see us taking action under 'misleading claims that cause confusion about the established laws, regulations, procedures, and methods of a civic process,'" Roth replied, "but it's not one that we could really label in a useful way, so it's [sic] removal (of a stupid and ill-advised joke) or nothing. I'm maybe inclined not to remove without a report from voting authorities given it's been a while since he tweeted it and virtually all of the replies I'm seeing are critical/counterspeech."Conlon weighed in, saying "Ooof. I just saw this. Looking at the replies now to get a feel for it much confusion is being generated. A quick glance indicates that people aren't confused, but I have concerns.."Shortly after these revelations, Conlon deleted his LinkedIn account.