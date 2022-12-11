Fire in the Sky
Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
Meteoroides.net
Sat, 10 Dec 2022 11:39 UTC
The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Asteroid 2004 TG10 that hit the atmosphere at about 107,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Atlantic Ocean. It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the Atlantic Ocean, moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 64 km over the sea.
This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, Huelva, and La Sagra (Granada). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala
- Cyclone Mandous: 5 dead, thousands in shelter homes in Tamil Nadu, India
- Twitter refused to take down child pornography because it didn't 'violate policies,' lawsuit states
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Hunter Biden plans defamation lawsuits against Fox News, Giuliani
- Kari Lake sues Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County election officials over alleged illegal votes
- Texas legislature subpoenas BlackRock for documents linked to ESG effort
- NBC issues correction, changing story to match White House spin on Griner swap
- Twitter files reveal internal dialogues on why Trump was banned from platform
- Study finds prejudice against Covid-19 unvaccinated around the world
- Former French secret service head: Mass migration "threatens civil peace"
- "Incredibly high" excess deaths must be investigated, Says Australia's top actuary body
- Musk: Twitter's child porn failures 'a crime'
- EU vice-president arrested by Belgian police in 'Qatar lobbying scandal'
- Turkey's standoff with insurers who refuse to insure tankers due to EU oil price cap triggers tanker logjam
- Ukraine ramps up crackdown on Orthodox Church, raids 14 churches
- Iran: To veil or not to veil
- What historic China-Arab summits mean for the Middle East
- US Intel lays out Assange attack
- Why Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' matter
- Hunter Biden plans defamation lawsuits against Fox News, Giuliani
- Kari Lake sues Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County election officials over alleged illegal votes
- EU vice-president arrested by Belgian police in 'Qatar lobbying scandal'
- Turkey's standoff with insurers who refuse to insure tankers due to EU oil price cap triggers tanker logjam
- What historic China-Arab summits mean for the Middle East
- US Intel lays out Assange attack
- Why Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' matter
- American instructor reveals Ukrainian frontline death rates
- Flashback Best of the Web: A trial in Germany: 10 unsolved murders and a weak court verdict
- Swimming with Sharks
- Russia hands UN details of Ukrainian attacks on civilian targets
- Putin responds to Merkel bombshell
- Iran slams West over 'uncontrolled' arms shipments to Ukraine
- China buying up Russian oil at steepest discounts in months
- NATO's Stoltenberg fears conflict in Ukraine that it is stoking could spillover
- Is 'terminate the Constitution' another Charlottesville hoax?
- Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
- US security strategy's empty narrative
- Ukraine operation could take a long time - Putin
- Major break coming in the JFK assassination story
- Twitter refused to take down child pornography because it didn't 'violate policies,' lawsuit states
- Texas legislature subpoenas BlackRock for documents linked to ESG effort
- NBC issues correction, changing story to match White House spin on Griner swap
- Twitter files reveal internal dialogues on why Trump was banned from platform
- Study finds prejudice against Covid-19 unvaccinated around the world
- Former French secret service head: Mass migration "threatens civil peace"
- "Incredibly high" excess deaths must be investigated, Says Australia's top actuary body
- Musk: Twitter's child porn failures 'a crime'
- Ukraine ramps up crackdown on Orthodox Church, raids 14 churches
- Iran: To veil or not to veil
- Pfizer was judged to have misled the public over the Covid vaccine but faces a derisory fine. The system is broken
- Washington Post hemorrhages 500,000 subscribers in Biden era
- The sinister truth about bird-killing wind 'farms'
- A cold winter undercuts the warming narrative
- New Jersey mom targeted by military and local law enforcement over social media posts concerning the sexualization of kids at school
- GRAPHIC: Mexican lynch mob hangs gunman who killed local politician
- GOP lawmakers respond to latest 'Twitter Files' detailing Trump's ban, vow Big Tech will 'be held accountable'
- It gets worse: 'Child sex mannequins' sold in auction house owned by head of Balenciaga parent company
- European Union court rules Google must delete results if proven inaccurate
- Best of the Web: Zionists have captured Jordan Peterson and are hijacking western conservatism
- People in China have been harvesting rice for more than 10,000 years
- 65,000-year-old jawbone may represent earliest presence of humans in Europe
- 11,000-year-old carved relief found in Turkey
- "Once in a lifetime" 1300-year-old gemstone necklace discovered in England may have belonged to high status Christian woman
- The volunteer super-spy: How a German businessman stole the newest US missile for Moscow
- Mysterious 5,000-year-old owl-like plaques may have been ancient toys
- Gold Rush treasures from 1857 shipwreck up for auction in Reno
- Homo naledi may have lit fires in underground caves at least 236,000 years ago
- Gold from ancient Troy, Poliochni and Ur all had same origin
- Bronze Age shipwreck reveals complex trade network and other surprises
- Ancient skull uncovered in China could be million-year-old Homo erectus
- 17,000 years ago one of Europe's most ancient domestic dogs lived in the Basque Country
- Mummies with golden tongues discovered in ancient Egyptian necropolis
- Research sheds new light on foodways in the first cities
- 4,300-foot-long tunnel under Egyptian temple discovered in the ancient city of Alexandria
- Roman coin reveals long-lost Roman emperor
- Oldest charred food remains reveal earliest evidence of plant cooking by prehistoric humans
- JFK Assassination: 59 years of lies still haven't buried the TRUTH
- Yuri Knorozov: The maverick scholar who cracked the Maya code
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Arizona astronomers spot ghostly light glowing throughout the solar system
- Light-based computer could outpace traditional electrical chip designs
- Body defense against viral threats also regulates intestinal function and gut health
- Ice ages recur more frequently than previously assumed
- Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
- A dialogue with ChatGPT on Intelligent Design
- Researchers use ultrasound waves to move objects hands-free
- Surprise kilonova upends established understanding of long gamma-ray bursts
- Best of the Web: Irreparable vaccine-induced harm: Open Letter to the New Zealand government
- Giant mantle plume reveals Mars is more active than previously thought
- Scientists just discovered that ants make milk
- Researchers discover what causes some icicles to form with ripples
- Extraterrestrial signal search is underway using the southern hemisphere's biggest radio telescope
- Why does lightning zigzag? At last, we may have an answer to the mystery
- A power law keeps the brain's perceptions balanced
- New fossil find overturns more than a century of knowledge about the origin of modern birds
- Supermassive black hole devours a star, blasts its remains towards Earth
- Signs of megatsunami generated by asteroid impact detected on Mars
- NASA releases "extraordinary" Webb Telescope images of Saturn's most intriguing moon
- Toxoplasmosis turning wolves into pack leaders, new research suggests
- Fuego volcano erupts in Guatemala
- Cyclone Mandous: 5 dead, thousands in shelter homes in Tamil Nadu, India
- Deadly 'rogue wave' smashes into cruise ship near Antarctica
- The coldest summer day in Australia and nobody notices
- Flash flooding in Lenasia, South Africa
- Brazil - Deadly flash floods in Minas Gerais after 70mm (2.7 inches) of rain in just 1 hour
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2022: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Amid 24-hour darkness, Alaskan Arctic town reaches 40F (4.4C), setting all-time winter 'heat' record
- Woman dead after overnight rains flood Lisbon, Portugal
- Southern Alaska sees snowiest December day in more than 2 decades
- Massive tornado and hailstorm rips through Qatar ahead of World Cup quarter-finals
- Peru - Flood destroy homes and bridges in Ucayali Department
- Lightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
- Mammoth Mountain in California just got some major snow - almost 5 FEET in 5 days
- 'Storm from hell' - Spike hailstones batter Gauteng, South Africa
- Lightning kills 5 people in Mozambique
- Landslide caused by heavy rain buries bus in Colombia, at least 33 dead
- Stromboli volcano eruption triggers 1.5m tsunami
- Vietnam - Deadly floods in north central coast region - nearly 14 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Deadly flooding in parts of Brazil, at least 10 killed (UPDATE)
- Bright meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Dec. 9)
- Meteor fireball seen over numerous northeast states on December 2
- Best of the Web: 'Unprecedented': Shockwave & 'huge roar' reported in Gran Canaria was meteorite
- Meteor fireball reported over Belgium, France, Germany and UK on November 24
- Best of the Web: Asteroid hit Canada on November 19, mere hours after discovery
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on November 18
- Meteor fireball over Alberta, British Columbia and 4 American states on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- What Industrial Ag gets wrong and how regenerative farming can fix it: Joe Rogan chats with 4th-generation farmer Will Harris
- Fake meat substitutes provide almost no zinc and iron due to extremely high anti-nutrient content
- Scientists can't explain why the unjabbed are protected against infection, ignore elephant in the room
- Major new autopsy report reveals those who died suddenly were likely killed by the covid vaccine
- The great Covid and smoking cover-up
- Less mixing due to COVID pandemic could be behind increased Strep A infections, says expert, after six children die
- Britain "didn't need boosters" as they only last "70 days" and natural immunity "is best", says top Covid adviser Sir John Bell
- What is causing the blood clots from 'Died Suddenly'?
- New study claims to show Vitamin D doesn't help against Covid. Here's what they did wrong
- "Disturbed and alarmed": 66 doctors, clinicians and scientists call for stop to Covid vaccination of pregnant women over serious safety concerns
- BMJ article calls for governments to ban dissent and "neutralise" COVID misinformation
- How Vaccines Drive Covid Variants
- The tragic story of a 14-year-old vaccine myocarditis victim — one of umpteen males misinformed by health authorities
- U.S. Government report recommends mask mandates and social distancing to "protect against long-COVID"
- New study: Exposure to artificial outdoor light at night increases diabetes risk
- Died Suddenly: Mix of great information plus 'a lot of garbage'
- The pharmaceutical industry is dangerous to health - further proof with COVID-19
- New study shows majority of Americans dying of COVID are vaccinated
- The lockdown cancer wave has only just begun
- The truth about ivermectin
- Danger-zone Psychopathy
- The Left's Grasp
- Zooming our way into oblivion
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Big Questions, Consciousness, and Gurdjieff - A Talk with Alan Francis
- David Ray Griffin (1939-2022). The Man and His Work: A Synopsis
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff, Death, and Help for the Dead with Joseph Azize
- Entire gender industry based on failed study that disproved scientist's theory: Psychiatrist
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Esoteric Christianity: A Glimpse into Theosophia
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- IRS agents slide down chimneys looking for gifts of $600 or more
- Restraining order issued against reporter who asked Karine Jean-Pierre a question
- NYT writers go on strike: Disinformation drops 92%
- 138,000 kids suddenly added to Santa's 'nice list' in middle of night
- Elon Musk: worse than Hitler
- New Elf On The Shelf will be scanning your social media account to see if you misgendered anyone
- In huge Black Friday sale, store to sell everything for price it was before Biden became President
- Nancy Pelosi caught stealing Speaker Of The House podium as souvenir
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
Daughter: "Daddy what are sanctions?" Father: "Nothing to worry about kiddo."
Quote of the Day
In the struggle for freedom, truth is the only weapon we possess.
- The 14th Dalai Lama
Recent Comments
A BOY NAMED SUE Maybe you should go after your dad, shithead. The two of you, could cancel each other out. And 'gain of function' would be...
And yet the Australian government still encourages people to keep getting boosters. Insanity.
I can't believe this conversation is even happening.
Merry Christmas and a happy new year SOTT, thankyou for another year of shining the light.
'Hey everyone, * So we're trying something a little different; the first episode of our latest series, "Overlooked: Lost in The Shining Hotel" is...