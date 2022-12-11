fireball
This gorgeous bolide was spotted over Spain on December 9, at 21:32 local time (equivalent to 20:32 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.

The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Asteroid 2004 TG10 that hit the atmosphere at about 107,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Atlantic Ocean. It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the Atlantic Ocean, moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 64 km over the sea.

This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, Huelva, and La Sagra (Granada). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).