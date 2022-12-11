This gorgeous bolide was spotted over Spain on December 9, at 21:32 local time (equivalent to 20:32 universal time). It was almost as bright as the full Moon. The fireball was observed by a wide number of casual eyewitnesses, who reported it on social networks.The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from Asteroid 2004 TG10 that hit the atmosphere at about 107,000 km/h. The fireball overflew the Atlantic Ocean. It began at an altitude of about 99 km over the Atlantic Ocean, moved southwest, and ended at a height of around 64 km over the sea.This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, Huelva, and La Sagra (Granada). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).