As the European Union scrambles to keep a lid on Moscow's energy income, China is snapping up Russian oil at the steepest discount in months, traders familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.At least one December-arrival cargo Russian ESPO light crude was sold at a discount of up to $6 per barrel compared to the benchmark price for Brent, four traders told the news outlet, implying a price of $68 a barrel.And some January-loading cargoes were sold at a $4-per-barrel discount, the most since July, according to Reuters.Whileit could give Moscow's customers more bargaining power in oil deals , according to analysts from Rystad Energy in a recent note.But for now, sources told Reuters that China-Russia oil traders were doing business as usual.The steeper discounts are coming amid fears about Chinese demand as strict zero-COVID policies have curbed economic activity, though Beijing has signaled some loosening. Reuters also reported that Chinese refiners are seeing weaker margins.one executive at a refinery told the news outlet.Russia has rejected the price cap and threatened to retaliate against the measure, such as by slashing its crude supplies to participating countries, implementing a price floor, or enforcing maximum discounts on its crude.But Vanda Insights has said the cap is unlikely to make a meaningful impact on Russia's profits.