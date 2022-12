© National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration



in early summer.

Eastern DR Congo and Rwanda - Record-breaking floods triggering landslides and claiming at least 40 lives

Florida's East Coast - Hurricane Nicole claimed 5 lives and left 300,000 without power

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 7 inches of rain in just 6 hours

Dominican Republic - Widespread Power outages in Santo Domingo

Spain - Record-breaking storm shuts down airport in Valencia and left thousands without power.

Shallow magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Java, Indonesia - 310 dead and widespread building damage.

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Western Nepal - At least six people died.

Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the coast of Chile.

Rare 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit West Texas.

Astronomers spotted the asteroid just hours before it struck Earth on November 19, near Lake Erie in Canada. This is not the first time this year astronomers have discovered a rock from space just hours before it hit Earth. But this time, it entered Earth's atmosphere over a populated area.

This month was marked by early snowfalls in the Northern Hemisphere and late ones in the Southern Hemisphere, along with 2 possible meteorite impacts, and unusually strong floods. According to NOAA, extending from Minnesota to Siberia. Extensive snow cover early in the cold season is not a good sign, as air masses can deepen in later months. So far, the trend points to a persistent cold and harsh winter. The northern part of the US is already experiencing a fast drop in temperature, and significant snowfalls disrupted traffic and power. Minnesota, and Western New York, were the most affected this month. Inner Mongolia and northern parts of China also got blanketed in early snow this month, along with a mix of unusually consistent precipitation. An unseasonable cold snap across southeastern Australia caused record snowfalls in several states. And after an extremely wet October, southeast Australia continued to see heavy rainfall and floods in November. New South Wales and Victoria got the worst of the floods, with towns isolated and hundreds displaced. Heavy flooding continued to wreak havoc around the world this month. And some notable earthquakes worth mentioning: Several people across Northern California captured on video a meteor fireball that made headlines. The homeowner, Dustin Procita, and his neighbors told arriving firefighters that they had heard a loud boom. In Canada, video and audio captured the impact. The impact should have been around Brantford, Ontario. Astronomers said locals may find remnants in the area.