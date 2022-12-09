According to NOAA, snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere is the second-highest for November in the past 17 years, extending from Minnesota to Siberia. Extensive snow cover early in the cold season is not a good sign, as air masses can deepen in later months. So far, the trend points to a persistent cold and harsh winter.
The northern part of the US is already experiencing a fast drop in temperature, and significant snowfalls disrupted traffic and power. Minnesota, and Western New York, were the most affected this month.
Inner Mongolia and northern parts of China also got blanketed in early snow this month, along with a mix of unusually consistent precipitation.
An unseasonable cold snap across southeastern Australia caused record snowfalls in several states in early summer.
And after an extremely wet October, southeast Australia continued to see heavy rainfall and floods in November. New South Wales and Victoria got the worst of the floods, with towns isolated and hundreds displaced. Local farmers continue suffering significant losses.
Heavy flooding continued to wreak havoc around the world this month. Some events to highlight:
- Eastern DR Congo and Rwanda - Record-breaking floods triggering landslides and claiming at least 40 lives
- Florida's East Coast - Hurricane Nicole claimed 5 lives and left 300,000 without power
- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - 7 inches of rain in just 6 hours
- Dominican Republic - Widespread Power outages in Santo Domingo
- Spain - Record-breaking storm shuts down airport in Valencia and left thousands without power.
- Shallow magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Java, Indonesia - 310 dead and widespread building damage.
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit Western Nepal - At least six people died.
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the coast of Chile.
- Rare 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit West Texas.
The homeowner, Dustin Procita, and his neighbors told arriving firefighters that they had heard a thunderous crash at about the same time as the blaze had begun.
In Canada, video and witnesses saw, heard, and felt the impact of a 3 feet meteorite. The impact should have been around Brantford, Ontario. Astronomers said locals may find remnants in the area.
Astronomers spotted the asteroid just hours before it struck Earth on November 19, near Lake Erie in Canada. This is not the first time this year astronomers have discovered a rock from space just hours before it hit Earth. But this time, it entered Earth's atmosphere over a populated area.So, grab a coat, look up and pay attention!
