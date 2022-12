© AP / Efrem Lukatsky



"The Supreme Court has put to an end a long judicial battle initiated some five years ago," Vyacheslav Yakubenko, a lawyer representing the Institute, said in a Facebook post.

Emblems linked to the SS Galicia Division, a notorious Nazi-aligned unit, are legal to use in the country.The top court upheld an earlier ruling on the matter, ending a years-long legal battle over the controversial legacy of the notorious formation, comprised primarily of ethnic Ukrainians.The ruling has been praised by the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, which operates under Ukraine's cabinet of ministers, and has long claimed the unit's fighters were not actual Nazi collaborators, but merely "freedom fighters."In early 2020, a Kiev court ruled the Institute's assessment of the unit as a "non-Nazi" force to be illegal, but the decision was overruled by a higher tier tribunal later that year.Technically, both Communist and Nazi paraphernalia have been outlawed in Ukraine since 2015. Meanwhile,Despite the formal ban on Nazi imagery, it has been routinely displayed by members of Ukraine's military and assorted nationalist groups, apparently without repercussions.Ukraine denies the presence of neo-Nazi elements in the country's armed forces, dismissing such assertions - as well as the goal to "denazify" Ukraine proclaimed by Moscow - as Russian "propaganda."Apart from those of the Galicia division,and assorted swastikas and other far-right hate symbols.