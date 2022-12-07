As climate change and global conflict cause shocks and stresses at faster intervals and increasing severity, the 15-minute city will become even more critical.

The obvious, yet incomplete, answer is the pandemic.... with COVID-19 and its variants keeping everyone home (or closer to home than usual), the 15-minute city went from a "nice-to-have" to a rallying cry. Meeting all of one's needs within a walking, biking or transit distance was suddenly a matter of life and death.

The madness of the '15-minute city'



The green agenda is taking inspiration from the illiberal days of lockdown.



To this end, Oxfordshire County Council, which is run by Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party, wants to divide the city of Oxford into six '15 minute' districts. In these districts, it is said, most household essentials will be accessible by a quarter-of-an-hour walk or bike ride, and so residents will have no need for a car.



On the surface, these 15-minute neigbourhoods might sound pleasant and convenient. But there is a coercive edge. The council plans to cut car use and traffic congestion by placing strict rules on car journeys.

Under the new proposals, if any of Oxford's 150,000 residents drives outside of their designated district more than 100 days a year, he or she could be fined £70.



The concept of the 15-minute city was born with 'C40'. Chaired today by London mayor Sadiq Khan, C40 calls itself a 'network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities collaborating to deliver the urgent action needed right now to confront the climate crisis'.

Climate lockdowns?

Seriously

?

.. for Fraioli, the two-month lockdown that began on 17 March - confining her to a 1km radius of her home - gave her a nuanced, enriching view of her neighbourhood. "I discovered it's possible to feel like you're in a small village in Paris," she says. "To get to know your neighbours, to maintain good links with shopkeepers, to favour local craftsmen and shops over large supermarkets. I even joined a citizens' movement where people prepare food baskets for homeless people. I thought I would have a hard time living the lockdown, but I was perfectly at home, in a quiet place."

And lookout — the

15 minute city

is not just Oxford, but turning up in

Brisbane

,

Melbourne

,

Barcelona, Paris, Portland and Buenos Aires

. It's everywhere.

Oxford City Council is moving faster than the rest

Oxfordshire County Council Pass Climate Lockdown 'trial' to Begin in 2024



Vision News, November 30th



Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to 'save the planet' from global warming. The latest stage in the '15 minute city' agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighbourhoods.



Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn't. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.



Every resident will be required to register their car with the County Council who will then monitor how many times they leave their district via number plate recognition cameras.

"Reconnecting Oxford"

wants to end these artificial blockages

Traffic filters will divide city into six "15 minute" neighbourhoods, agrees highways councillor



Oxford Mail, October 24



ROAD blocks stopping most motorists from driving through Oxford city centre will divide the city into six "15 minute" neighbourhoods, a county council travel chief has said.



And he insisted the controversial plan would go ahead whether people liked it or not.

Hotelier Jeremy Mogford, who owns the Old Bank Hotel in High Street and the Old Parsonage Hotel and Gees, both in Banbury Road, described the plan as disastrous for business.



He previously told the Oxford Mail: "What we have is people making decisions that don't live in the city centre or spend much time in the city.

"The council has adopted the position that climate change is real"

[Piers Corbyn said] "The point is that the basis of these documents are false - man-made climate change does not exist and if you don't believe me, look at the sky. You should have a special meeting to discuss whether man-made climate change exists or not."



Responding to Mr Corbyn's claims, councillor Andrew, the council's cabinet member for highways management, said:



"Mr Corbyn said climate change is not real - this council has formally adopted a position that climate change is real.



"Mr Corbyn you are wrong, we are right."

Why are we introducing trial traffic filters?



Across our county, we want to reduce unnecessary journeys by private vehicles and make walking, cycling, public and shared transport the natural first choice.



This will help us deliver an affordable, sustainable and inclusive transport system that enables the county to thrive whilst protecting the environment and making Oxfordshire a better place to live for all residents.