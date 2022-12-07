A Colombian national has been arrested in Moscow over his alleged involvement in a US-run disinformation operation, Russia's Investigative Committee announced on Monday. The suspect, Giraldo Saraya Alberto Enrique, stands accused of spreading "false information" about the Russian military amid the ongoing fighting in Ukraine."As part of an organized group involving individuals, who directed his actions from abroad, [the suspect] provided technical support and subsequent covert placement of mobile devices in one of the shopping malls in Moscow," the Committee said in a statement, adding thatThe offense, introduced into Russian legislation earlier this year, carries a heavy penalty and Giraldo Saraya now risks landing behind bars for up to ten years. The group, which involved several nationals of an unspecified South American nation, has been operatingthe Committee alleged.Russian investigators say they've obtained evidence that the group ran a similar scheme as early as 2020, when they tried "to compromise the 2020 US presidential election and imitate Russian interference in the said electoral campaign."Giraldo Saraya, who has been living in Russia for some 25 years, told RT"After the pandemic and all these events related to Covid, I effectively lost my job. I have worked in the tourism industry for a long time, receiving foreign nationals in Russia. I was in dire need of money," the suspect told RT's Igor Zhdanov.First, the operation looked rather innocent, almost like a "game," Saraya admitted. Some "foreign acquaintances" first asked him to keep a bunch of mobile phones, but soon the man found himself maintaining a whole set of mobile devices, keeping them charged, using them to register on social media and so on - and frequently disposing of them and procuring a new set. The 'job' fetched him around $1,000 monthly - but it was not easy to quit, when he grew more and more suspicious of the operation, Giraldo Saraya insisted.he said, adding that in late 2021 the operation seemed to be about to end. The situation, however, changed with the beginning of the military operation and the activities picked up again - ultimately leading to his arrest.