Those are windshield wipers... we think. Mammoth Mountain received almost five feet of snow over the first five days of December 2022
© Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain
Those are windshield wipers... we think. Mammoth Mountain received almost five feet of snow over the first five days of December 2022
We know the names of the seasons — spring, summer, fall, and winter — and we know the catchy nicknames for shorter stretches of the year, with "swimsuit season" and "jacaranda season" and "county fair season" and several other memorable monikers catching our fancy.

But up around Mammoth Mountain? The beginning of "things poking out of lots of snow season" has officially arrived with the major storm that swept through over the first weekend of December 2022.

If you know the Eastern Sierra ski destination, you know that when a lot of snowflakes fall, you're bound to see the tops of various items sticking out of snow drifts and snow banks, with windshield wipers, fence posts, and the famous mountaintop sign all revealing the impressive depth of the accumulation.

That accumulation was impressive indeed, with nearly five feet of fresh snow falling in December alone.

Video recently taken at the top of the mountain revealed high winds and blowing snow, a cold combination that added an icy intensity to an already dramatic winter event.

Here are some snapshots of the early December snowfall, a wintry wallop of a storm that promises primo holiday skiing.

The resort's distinctive vistas tell the frosty tale.
© Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain
The resort's distinctive vistas tell the frosty tale.

Cozy cabin times at Tamarack Lodge and Resort.
© Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain
Cozy cabin times at Tamarack Lodge and Resort.

Shoveling out: Snow was still falling on Monday, Dec. 5 with more in the forecast for December's second weekend.
© Mitchell Quiring/Mammoth Lakes Tourism
Shoveling out: Snow was still falling on Monday, Dec. 5 with more in the forecast for December's second weekend.

Chains were very much the order of the weekend around the area. As for the action on the mountain?
© Mitchell Quiring/Mammoth Lakes Tourism
Chains were very much the order of the weekend around the area. As for the action on the mountain? The Mammoth team says that it "... will be fully open as soon as crews can safely open the terrain."

Always check road conditions before visiting

Always check road conditions before visiting Mammoth Mountain and keep an eye on the destination's social pages for the latest on slope openings and what to expect with the coming storm.