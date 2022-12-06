Doctors told that equity should be their first priority

Some doctors were 'subjected to seven hours of stereotyping and shaming,' professor.A veteran psychiatrist and professor at Tulane University School of Medicine condemned racially divisive and harmful diversity, equity and inclusion programming at his medical center.At a required DEI retreat, Robinson and his psychiatrist colleagueshe wrote.The retreat "stigmatized white people as being responsible for the ongoing oppression of others and insisted that the only way Caucasians may demonstrate opposition to racism is to acknowledge and admit to being racist," according to Robinson.The event occurred in October.The DEI training Robinson attended clarified that equity should be prioritized over care for patients regardless of background.Most of his colleagues did not comment throughout the session or afterwards, Robinson wrote.Robinson also wrote of the chilling effect of Tulane's "bias in curriculum reporting form," introduced in October, which allows any student or resident to initiate an investigation into any instructor for any reason. "Naturally, there is no standard for what constitutes a transgression."These measures, Robinson asserted, are counterproductive to promoting unity and solidarity among doctors and serving their patients well."Future physicians cannot remain focused on perceived grievances and still fully attend to the real medical needs of our patients," he wrote. "Institutional denial of this priority is one condition I just don't know how to treat."