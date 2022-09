© SUZANNE DECHILLO/THE NEW YORK TIMES/REDUX

"Moments to Movement (M2M) is Duke's collective stand against systemic racism and injustice. The name signifies going beyond passive moments of reflection and becoming more active as we build to make lasting change for our patients, their loved ones and each other."

In recent years, ideas that were once only discussed among those in academia and advocacy groups have become more and more mainstream, perhaps none more so than those relating to diversity, equity, and inclusion A new report compiled by non-profit group Do No Harm found that questions regarding DEI initiatives have been injected into many top-ranked medical schools across the nation, starting with the application process.Schools outside the top tier were also found to be "probing for information about candidates' attitudes toward race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, and more."The report highlights the questions asked by numerous institutions, including medical schools at Duke University and the University of Minnesota.In the former, prospective students are asked to,The question is prefaced by a brief statement. "Potential sources of health inequities include race, gender, education, income, disability, geographic location, and sexual orientation," it reads.As Do No Harm notes in the report, the inclusion of such questions is supported by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), who "further conveys to students the importance of compliance with DEI orthodoxy."They highlight the fact that since medical schools are extremely competitive, applicants may feel pressured to answer a certain way in order to be accepted.