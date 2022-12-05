"Ukrainian entry into NATO is the brightest of all redlines for the Russian elite (not just Putin). In more than two and a half years of conversations with key Russian players, from knuckle-draggers in the dark recesses of the Kremlin to Putin's sharpest liberal critics, I have yet to find anyone who views Ukraine in NATO as anything other than a direct challenge to Russian interests."

— William Burns, US ambassador to Moscow writing to Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, 2008



"There's nothing inevitable about the "multipolar world". Its emergence depends entirely on a war that is just beginning and whose outcome is still unknown."

Wide support in both parties for U.S. actions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine



Sizable majorities of both Republicans (73%) and Democrats (80%) say they approve of the U.S. placing strict economic sanctions on Russia. Similar shares say they approve of sending military equipment and weapons to Ukraine.



About seven-in-ten Democrats and six-in-ten Republicans also say they approve of stationing large numbers of U.S. military in NATO countries near Ukraine." ("Americans' Concerns About War in Ukraine: Wider Conflict, Possible U.S.-Russia Clash", Pew Research Center)

NATO has long known that Russian leaders since the end of the Cold War — not just Putin — have perceived NATO's eastward expansion, and particularly its expansion to Ukraine, as a threat. In response to NATO's statement at the 2008 summit in Bucharest, the Russian leadership made clear that they saw this promise as an existential threat. Putin warned that NATO membership for Georgia and Ukraine was "a direct threat" to Russian security....



How could Russia not see NATO as a threat? ... How else could Russia perceive an alliance that moved to its borders, absorbed its neighbors, but exclusively excluded it as anything but hostile? Robert Gates observed that it was "recklessly ignoring what the Russians considered their own vital national interests."...



In a February 2022 press conference, Putin said, "Today we see where NATO is: in Poland, in Romania and in the Baltic states. . .. Now anti-ballistic missile launchers are deployed in Romania and are being set up in Poland. They will probably be there soon if they are not yet built. These are MK-41 launchers that can launch Tomahawks. In other words, they are no longer just counter-missiles, and these assault weapons can cover thousands of kilometers of our territory. Isn't this a threat to us?" Weeks before, Putin had also complained that "elements of the US global defense system are being deployed near Russia." He spoke again of the MK-41 launchers in Romania and, soon, in Poland. At that time, he added that "If this infrastructure continues to move forward, and if US and NATO missile systems are deployed in Ukraine, their flight time to Moscow will be only 7-10 minutes, or even five minutes for hypersonic systems. This is a huge challenge for us, for our security." ("Stoltenberg's Provocative Pledge on Ukraine's NATO Membership", Ted Snider, antiwar.com)

"From the onset of the Ukraine war, the corporate media, politicians, and all the controlled NGOs throughout America and Western Europe were lockstep in their claim that the Russian military action in eastern Ukraine was unprovoked and unjustified — an act of aggression that could not be allowed to stand.



There was one problem with this propaganda blitz: it was totally untrue. The Deep State — the government elites, intelligence community, and the military establishment — has spent decades threatening and provoking Russia by pushing NATO up against their border.



You do not have to like Russia to see this, and you can detest Vladimir Putin until the cows come home. The fundamental issue remains the same: the Russians view NATO on their border as an act of aggression and a threat to their national security, and we have known this for decades.



The record is clear and unassailable." ("Blame the Deep State for Carnage in Ukraine", George D O'Neill jr, The American Conservative)

'I think the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies. I think it is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else. This expansion would make the Founding Fathers of this country turn over in their graves. We have signed up to protect a whole series of countries, even though we have neither the resources nor the intention to do so in any serious way. [NATO expansion] was simply a light-hearted action by a Senate that has no real interest in foreign affairs." (Blame the Deep State for Carnage in Ukraine", George D O'Neill jr, The American Conservative)

"The West is leading Ukraine down the primrose path and the end result is that Ukraine is going to get wrecked... What we're doing is encouraging the Ukrainians to play tough with the Russians. We're encouraging the Ukrainians to think that they'll ultimately become part of the west because we will ultimately defeat the Russians.... And, of course, the Ukrainians are playing along with this and the Ukrainians are almost completely unwilling to compromise with the Russians and, instead, want to pursue a hardline policy. Well, as I said to you before, if they do that the end result is that their country is going to be wrecked. And, what we are doing is, in effect, encouraging that outcome." John Mearsheimer, "The West is leading Ukraine down the primrose path", You Tube, 1:32

The United States is deliberately misleading Ukraine so it can use its territory to prosecute its war on Russia.

Bottom line: