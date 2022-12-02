double standards," citing several cases of the British security forces' mistreatment of unarmed protester

s.

China decries the BBC for issuing a distorted report on the Chinese police's recent treatment of one of the British Broadcasting Corporation's journalists.The Chinese foreign ministry's spokesman Zhao Lijiani."The remarks from the British side are a serious distortion of the facts and constitute grave interference in China's internal affairs. We are firmly against this," Zhao noted.The official went on to offer the verified account of what had happened during the rally.He said the Chinese security forces had asked the demonstrators, including the British correspondent, to leave the site of the protest.The journalist had, however, bothnoted Zhao.Nevertheless,, he added."Everything was conducted within legal procedures," said the official."The BBC [however] immediately twisted the story and massively propagated the narrative that its journalist had been 'arrested' and 'beaten' by the police while he was working, simply to try to paint China as the guilty party," Zhao stated.he said.The spokesman, meanwhile,