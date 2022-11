Curse of the crypto whizz kids: Missing millions, mysterious deaths and wild conspiracy theories surrounding the untimely demise of digital currency tycoons

A Russian tycoon has become the latest cryptocurrency businessman to die in mysterious circumstances after his helicopter crashednear Monaco.Entrepreneur Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died after the helicopter plunged near the resort town of Villefranche-sur-Mer after taking off from Lausanne in Switzerland.Taran is the third cryptocurrency entrepreneur to die unexpectedly in the past few weeks. Since the crash that killed Taran happened in good, clear weather - and after another passenger reportedly cancelled last minute - mystery now surrounds the tycoon's death.Taran, the co-founder of trading and investment platform Libertex and Forex Club, was flying from Lausanne with an experience pilot in a single-engined H130 helicopter when it crashed at around 1pm on November 25.A 35-year-old French pilot was also killed.The deputy public prosecutor of Nice, who visited the scene, said, according to local media.Taran, a highly successful offshore specialist who has lived in Monaco for the past ten years, has three children with wife Olga, founder of Hello Monaco media.Ukrainian news agency UNIAN claimed, without citing any evidence, that Taran was a 'billionaire crypto businessman with likely ties to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service'.It alleged he was linked to the SVR foreign espionage agency and was responsible for 'laundering Russian funds through a system of cryptocurrency operations'. Olga has since categorically denied these claims , describing them as 'an absolute and utter lie'.The crash has led to an outpouring of condolences for the family in Monaco.'It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022,' said a statement from the financier's company.'The board of directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.'Taran was 'a well-known and highly respected businessman, described as kind-hearted, polite and humble by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him', his company said.A formal investigation has been launched into the crash by the French authorities and Airbus, makers of the H130.Earlier this month, Viktor Cherkesov, 72, a close KGB spy and mentor of Vladimir Putin who was demoted after publicly criticising the Kremlin leader, died from an unexplained 'serious disease'.Cryptocurrency businessman Vyacheslav Taran, 53, is the third industry leader to die unexpectedly in a matter of weeks.Taran was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco, days after Tiantian Kullander, 30, died 'in his sleep'.In addition, fellow crypto millionaire Nikolai Mushegian, 29, drowned on a Puerto Rico beach after tweeting that he feared the CIA and Mossad were going to murder him.The deaths mean at least, at times triggering wild and unfounded conspiracy theories.The two others,, leaving the funds inaccessible.Cotten's demise was so mysterious and controversial that it prompted a Netflix documentary into whether the whole thing was faked.Meanwhile Mellon - the ex-husband of Jimmy Choo co-founder TamaraTiantian Kullander, 30,Kullander died 'unexpectedly in his sleep' on November 23, the company announced in a statement on Friday.He is survived by his wife and their son, a statement from Amber Group said.The company, which is based in Singapore,Amber Group said: 'Tiantian (or 'TT', as he was lovingly known) was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success. He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth.'He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity.'TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry.'His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities.'Kullander was credited with 'co-founding Amber and building it into a multi-billion fintech unicorn'.He was also on the board of Fnatic, an e-sports organization.Kullander and several of his Amber Group colleagues were featured together in the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2019.Amber Group is based in Singapore and its website says it has a 'presence in Athens, Geneva, Dubai, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London, Mexico City, Taipei, Tokyo, Vancouver, and Zurich'.Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader, founded the Amber Group in 2017. The company was valued at $3billion in recent months.Nikolai Mushegian, 29, died on October 28, hours after tweeting that he feared the CIA and Mossad were going to murder him.The troubled young millionaire had a history of mental health problems and his family do not believe there was any foul play.But some of his associates have bought into the idea that his death was suspicious - claims which are unfounded.Brock Pierce, a cryptocurrency entrepreneur who is well known in the community, told The New York Post he was satisfied Nikolai's death was not suspicious after speaking to his family in Florida.'His mother clarified that his death had nothing to do with his [conspiracy] tweets.'He was a beautiful man and a child at heart. He was also an incredible visionary, I don't call people brilliant very often but Nikolai was brilliant.'And brilliant people sometimes walk the edge of insanity,' he said.GeraldThe 30-year-old founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm QuadrigaCXon December 9, 2018.He was the only person with knowledge of keys needed to access crypto assets worth millions of dollars.The odd circumstances surrounding his untimely death also included the fact that— fueling suspicions that Cotten, CEO of Canada's largest crypto exchange, faked the whole thing.To this day $169million is missing, prompting investigators and victims to question whether he orchestrated the mystery and pocketed the funds.Some investors have even demanded his body be exhumed to prove it's really him.Rumors on the internet have spread that Cotten may in fact still be alive, living off embezzled funds.The hard drives that granted access to the assets, which were not connected to the internet, stored the cryptocurrency of 75,000 clients and for which only he had the password.Various theories have emerged about Cotten, the most compelling perhaps, claims that he is alive and living off the millions that went missing.His widow, Jennifer Robertson, said her husband's death 'should not be in doubt'.According to Vanity Fair, Cotten claimed in a 2014 interview that he wrote his passwords on paper and locked them in a safe deposit box at a bank, 'because that's the best way to keep coins secure'.Later he joked that he had a 'safe bolted to the rafters in the attic.'According to Canada's Globe and Mail, Cotten and his wife were nine days into their honeymoon when the couple arrived at the $932-a-night Oberoi Rajvilas hotel in Jaipur on December 8, 2018.Sparking more suspicion was the fact that just three days before leaving for India, Cotten filed a detailed will that left everything to Robertson: his $12 million real estate portfolio, a Lexus sports car, his Cessna aircraft, a 50-foot sailboat, bank accounts and even frequent flyer points.He set aside $100,000 for the care of their Chihuahuas, butTroubled banking heir Matthew Mellon died of a heart attack in 2018 while preparing to check into a drug rehabilitation clinic in Cancun, Mexico.- and was the only person who could access the cryptocurrencies.Mellon reportedly never shared the keys needed to access the XRP with anyone. Some of the keys were held in other people's names in storage around the US.XRP was trading at only a fraction of a penny when Mellon first took an interest in the asset. At its height the cryptocurrency has traded at more than $1 per coin.Mellon was survived by his first wife Tamara Mellon - who is the co-founder of Jimmy Choo - and his second wife, fashion designer Nicole Hanley. He also has three children - one with Tamara and two with Nicole.He met his first wife Tamara in 1998 at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting and they tied in the knot in a lavish wedding held at the birthplace of Winston Churchill, attended by glamorous guests including Hugh Grant and Liz Hurley in 2000.In 2006 he met second wife Nicole at a wedding and they wed two years later at family friend Diane Von Furstenberg's home in the Bahamas. The pair later divorced in 2016.In February, Mellon told Forbes that he liked XRP, used by currency exchange network Ripple, because it was one of the handful of cryptocurrencies that actually operated within the traditional banking system.'Crypto is scary and dark. It's anti-America,' Mellon told Forbes, explaining that he chose Ripple because he is 'pro-America, pro-business and pro-bank.'He had battled an OxyContin addiction where he was spending $100,000 a month and taking about 80 pills a day.In 2016, Mellon blamed doctors for his addiction, saying they were 'writing prescriptions like they were Smarties.'At the time, he was checked into Passages Malibu, an addiction-treatment center popular with boldfaced names, and said that he was determined to battle the addiction, telling Page Six, 'I'm here as long as it takes.'He was raised between Delray Beach, Florida and Northeast Harbor, Maine and inherited a cool $25million when he turned 21, according to Vanity Fair.After attending The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School he led prosperous careers in fashion, telecommunications, and finance.Mellon also served as the chairman of the finance committee of the Republican Party in New York for a period of time.He added to his wealth with his crypto-currency career by buying and selling Bitcoin.In May 2015 he became Global Ambassador of Ripple Labs and invested $2million in XRP coin, which grew into a $1billion fortune.However, in light of his death, his family is scrambling to find his crypto-currency fortune that has seemingly 'disappeared', according to a family friend.'Something weird has happened to all his crypto money and his family can't find it,' they said.