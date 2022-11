© OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP AFP / Oscar Del Pozo



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance is set to expand its presence across Eastern Europe, from the Black Sea to the Baltics, hoping to send a "clear message" to Russia as fighting rages on in Ukraine.Speaking in Romania on Monday ahead of a two-day NATO summit, Stoltenberg told reporters thatstressing the need to bolster areas of "strategic importance" in retaliation for Moscow's ongoing offensive."In response to Russia's aggression, NATO is reinforcing its presence from the Baltic to the Black Sea.We will do what is necessary to protect and defend all allies."given their "well-trained and well-equipped high-end military capabilities."to Kiev, claiming it is "in our own security interest" to back Ukrainian forces, while insisting: "We cannot let [Russian President Vladimir] Putin win."Officials will also discuss the provision of new air defense systems to Ukraine, training soldiers on how to use them, as well as resupplying spare parts and ammunition for weapons already on the battlefield, the NATO chief added.Kiev has received a long list of heavy weaponry from Western allies, with the United States alone approving more than $19 billion in direct military aid since late February, including dozens of long-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), more than 46,000 anti-armor platforms, and nearly 200 artillery pieces. Washington and its partners have vowed to continue such assistance, despite reports that a majority of NATO states have severely depleted their weapons and ammunition stocks after countless arms transfers to Ukraine.