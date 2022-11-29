City of Cape Town (CoCT) officials are trying to remove the carcass of a 15-metre male humpback whale that washed ashore at Strand Beach on Saturday morning.According to the City, reports of the carcass were received at around 05:00.The City's coastal manager, Gregg Oelofse, told News24 that the whale had been dead for five days."Our technical team is on site, and we're waiting for the bulldozer to arrive and remove the carcass, which will then be taken to a landfill site," he added.Founder of the Helderberg Ocean Awareness Movement Lisa Starr said the whale had died of old age."On Friday afternoon I was alerted to the carcass that was 200 metres out into the sea. It came in really quickly as the tide started approaching rapidly and within about 10 minutes, the carcass washed ashore," Starr added.Within minutes, a crowd of more than 100 people gathered."We can confirm it is an adult male whale, about 15 metres long and weighs 20 tonnes. They (humpback whales) can grow to between 14 and 17 meters. They usually migrate through our waters in June and July," she said."The last massive whale washed up on this shore about six years ago, so this is not a regular occurrence," Starr added.The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) appealed to bathers, paddlers, surfers and sailboarders to be cautious in the area due to possible increased shark activity."We are appealing to water users along the Strand beachfront and towards Gordon's Bay and towards Macassar, to be aware of possible increased shark activity in the area due to the whale carcass and to exercise caution.""CoCT Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers, CoCT lifeguards, Strand Surf Lifesaving lifeguards and the Strand Neighbourhood Watch will appeal to bathers not to enter the water on Saturday and on Sunday," it added.