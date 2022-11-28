Event

Disruptions due to flooding ongoing across Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago, as of early Nov. 28. Further adverse weather forecast.Disruptions due to flooding are ongoing across parts of Trinidad as of early Nov. 28.Manzanilla Mayaro Road partially collapsed Nov. 23; the road remains closed with parts of Mayaro cut off. Reports indicate that major flooding is ongoing in Saint Helena, Valsayn, and Saint Augustine South; several roads are impassable. Authorities evacuated 20 families in the Tunapuna-Piarco Region. Landslides also occurred across the country, with a major landslide on Paria Main Road. An emergency shelter is located at the Plum Mitan Community Center. All public schools will be closed Nov. 28 and are scheduled to reopen Nov. 29.