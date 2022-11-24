© Vigili del Fuoco, Siena



A wave of severe weather swept across Italy from 22 November 2022, including strong winds, high waves, storm surge and heavy rain. Emergency services carried out 2,500 interventions in 8 regions.to 23 November 2022, including 715 in Lazio Region; 480 in Campania; 470 in Sardinia; 200 in Sicily; 300 in Veneto; 210 in Emilia Romagna and 180 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia.Local media said the severe weather was brought by Storm Denise, which also affected the French island of Corsica.Stormy weather and roughs seas also affected areas in Sicily where ferry services were disrupted from the port at Milazzo.Firefighters also had to carry out several rescues or evacuations in response to flash flooding, landslides, overflowing rivers and storm surge floods.Heavy rain caused some flooding in the Province of Oristano in Sardinia on 22 November. Several people were evacuated in the small town of Bosa.Flash flooding and overflowing rivers prompted numerous flood rescues and evacuations in the Campania region, including in Castellammare di Stabia near Naples, where the Sarno river broke its banks, and in Pellezzano in the province of Salerno.Two people were rescued from flood waters from the overflowing Po di Volano river in Codigoro in the Province of Ferrara, Emilia-Romagna region.One person was rescued from a vehicle swept away by flood waters in Piancastagnaio in the Province of Siena, Tuscany Region.Crashing waves, high tides and storm surge flooded shores along Italy's coastline. Coastal flooding was reported in the provinces of Rome and Latina in the Lazio Region. New Agency ANSA reported a tidal barrier was severely damaged in Ostia.On the Adriatic Coast, storm surge and high seas flooded coastal areas of Emilia-Romagna Region in the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ferrara, Rimini and Ravenna. Flooding was also reported in coastal areas of the Marche Region, including Marina di Montemarciano and Senigallia.ANSA news agency said that the flood barriers system saved the city from flooding again.The flood barrier system in Venice is named MOSE (Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico, Experimental Electromechanical Module)."MOSE is facing the highest tide in 50 years and without those barriers Venice would be submerged in a catastrophic way, and despite the nay-sayers those barriers are saving a heritage of humanity," said Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini.The highest tide of 1.93 metres was recorded 04 November 1966, and the second highest 1.87m on 12 November 2019.