Alleged UFO releasing smaller object near the Moon, filmed in November 2022
This fascinating UFO footage of some kind of a mother ship releasing a smaller UFOs over the surface of the Moon. This was filmed from New Jersey in early November 2022. Author said they have used a 500MM lens with a digital X2 on a gyro stabilized mount and that was the quality they had.

Check out the video below and let me know in the comments what you think about it!