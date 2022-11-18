The Asia-Pacific region accounts for around 60% of the world's population and almost 50% of global economic output.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that the Asia-Pacific area was "no one's backyard," urging for greater regional cooperation on development and security. Xi's statement was made in written remarks to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand and released shortly after he arrived there.According to him, any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle the industrial and supply chains formed in the Asia-Pacific over many years will only lead the region's economic cooperation to a dead end."The 21st century is the Asia-Pacific century ...Xi stressed.The Chinese leader put forward a six-point proposal in this regard, namely bolstering the foundation for peaceful development,One of the fastest-growing parts of the world, it is widely viewed as a hub of global trade.According to last month's report by the S&P Global Market Intelligence, Asia-Pacific economies will dominate global growth in the upcoming year. S&P predicted the region will achieve real growth of roughly 3.5% in 2023, while Europe and the US will likely face recession.