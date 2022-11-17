© ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

British rock star Roger Waters has hit out against the US for profiting off of the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which he says Washington allowed to happen because it was beneficial to American interests.Discussing US foreign policy on the Bad Faith podcast on YouTube, the Pink Floyd co-founder stated that the conflict in Ukraine was "the best thing to happen to them in the last 10 years," because it was "really good for business."Waters explained, adding that this money never goes to ordinary people. "It's not you or me, not ordinary people who invest in the war industry. It's people with tons of cash, and they get very well paid when there's war."Roger says he has now been banned from performing in Poland for openly criticizing the West's military meddling and calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine.Previously, the musician had written letters personally addressed to presidents Vladimir Putin, Zelensky and Joe Biden, calling for diplomatic talks to end the conflict, stating it is "the worst possible thing that can be happening," due to the potential of an all-out nuclear war.