6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued
NDTV
Mon, 14 Nov 2022 11:39 UTC
The quake struck at 5:09 pm (0809 GMT) off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no reports of damage or injuries and no abnormalities were detected at the Fukushima nuclear plants, according to public broadcaster NHK.
The US Geological Survey also measured the quake at a magnitude of 6.1.
The Fukushima and Ibaraki prefectures, north of Tokyo, experienced stronger shaking on Japan's seismic scale, despite the regions being hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre.
- Top Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland's mysterious carnivore diet makes him the best striker in Europe
- 'We're not permitted to make the connection': Social worker shares aftermath of COVID vaccine injury
- Striking correlation between autumn vaccine boosters and excess deaths in England as total non-Covid excess tops 23,000
- Sweden wins! Country that refused lockdowns and kept schools open has lowest pandemic mortality in the world
- Canadian doctors encouraged to tell patients about medically assisted death
- Board-certified obstetrician cries "STOP"
- Why are people losing confidence in vaccines?
- Study finds 17% higher miscarriage rate in the vaccinated but pretends it doesn't
- Will You Survive the 'Tripledemic'?
- Scottish government denies it recognizes masks are harmful
- Mercola interviews Shawn Baker about the Carnivore Diet - dangerous health fad or rescuer?
- Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK, HPV now a major concern
- UK mainstream media blames excess cardiac deaths on NHS failure, ignores obvious link with vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Wot's in the Shots?
- California lawmakers fight back against plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes
- Moving at the speed of science: Pfizer, BioNTech launch phase 1 trial on combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- What about the vaccines? NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says
- Scottish government finally changes mask advice, stops short of admitting that mask-wearing is harmful
- Immune system-evading hybrid virus observed in laboratory for first time, pathogen was a fusion of RSV & influenza
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
It is not Russianism that will bring about the destruction of the earth but Americanism, not just the English but all of Europe has fallen prey to it as it represents modernity in its monstrosity.
