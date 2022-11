© Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

The top four most valuable U.S. companies reportedly lost a combined $4 trillion in market cap this year. Ouch.Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club , just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos' Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation.Amazon, in particular, disappointed investors last month with third quarter revenues that failed to meet expectations. Worse still, the company said it's expecting to post fourth quarter year-over-year growth of just 2-8%. That's fine for a normal company, but there's nothing normal about Amazon which was, until now, a relentless growth machine. Like many other companies Amazon's also had to contend with declining e-commerce shopping as consumers, less concerned with covid-19, begin to trickle back into retail stores."There is obviously a lot happening in the macroeconomic environment," CEO Andy Jassy said following the third quarter earnings report. "And we'll balance our investments to be more streamlined without compromising our key long-term, strategic bets."Zooming out, the record valuation losses arguably say just as much about the peculiarities of the modern global economy as it does about one single company. Just four years ago, Apple became the first company to achieve the $1 trillion valuation mark. Apple somehow managed to briefly triple that valuation in the years since and around a half a dozen other companies, including Amazon Meta , and Saudi Aramco , all managed to surpass the once unfathomable figure.