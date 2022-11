There are many ski areas across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast that would beThen there's Alta Ski Area , UT, who hit the mark 8 days before they even open. Yeah, you read that correctly...Alta has seen a flurry of winter storms dump double-digit storm totals over the last three weeks,Check out the images below captured near Alta Ski Area this week by @leecohen_pics. That snow looks DEEP.Can you imagine showing up for opening day at a ski area with a base depth of 5 feet? Sounds like a dream come true.We'll keep our eye on Alta for the rest of the season. Racking up 100 inches by November 10th is about as good to a start of a season as anybody could ever ask for.Will the bountiful snow continue with La Niña? Will Alta set a record? Will a high pressure system stall over the area like it did last season? (let's hope not)