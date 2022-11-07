Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
American Meteor Society
Sun, 06 Nov 2022 10:03 UTC
For this event, we received 5 videos.
Comment: Investigation into possible meteorite landing on NorCal home:
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Several people captured the phenomenon on camera. Video taken from El Dorado County showed a bright ball descending from a dark night sky.
There's no reference to a NEO for that date and time that hit Earth and I doubt it will be published as so.
So our Sun is being pounded by comets and Earth has been hit twice in less than 20 day's, the authorities in this article are talking the biggest load of BOLLOCKS.
They? Call them fragments of a destroyed comet, I'm far from convinced.
If this continues, then humanity will be knocking on NASA'S door for reassurance 🤣 Porkies 🐖 🐖 🐖 🐖 more likes.
