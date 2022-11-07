Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that destroyed it. Several witnesses described a bright ball of light falling from the sky in the area. Firefighters are now investigating.
© Dustin Procita
We received 103 reports about a fireball seen over CA, NV and OR on Saturday, November 5th 2022 around 02:27 UT.

For this event, we received 5 videos.