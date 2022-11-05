Earth Changes
At least 7 people dead after landslide caused by heavy rains in Anzoátegui, Venezuela
MSN
Sat, 05 Nov 2022 10:47 UTC
Specifically, the bodies of six people were found in Puerto La Cruz, while that of a child was found in the nearby town of Guanta, as detailed by the governor of Anzoátegui, Luis Marcano, in a statement.
"As a result of the heavy rains of yesterday, Thursday, three more people have been found dead in the Valle Verde sector of Puerto La Cruz, which brings to seven the number of people who have lost their lives in our state due to the damages between Sotillo and Guanta", Marcano stated in his Twitter account.
The regional president has detailed that some 300 houses have been "severely affected" by the heavy rains registered in the area in the last few days, adding that there have been many damages to infrastructures and road closures, according to 'Últimas Noticias'.
For this reason, Marcano has assured that "all the necessary actions to overcome the emergency in Puerto la Cruz have been taken", pointing out that the priority is to protect those affected in their needs and to advance with the cleaning of roads in order to have "precise evaluations of the impact generated by the landslides".
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Child killed in dog attack near Springdale, Arkansas
- At least 7 people dead after landslide caused by heavy rains in Anzoátegui, Venezuela
- Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and injuring dozens
- Ukraine 'won't get a penny' if Republicans win Congress - Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Russian narrative gaining traction in Germany - study
- Ex-soccer star convicted of transphobia over 2017 social media post
- The one chart that explains everything
- What we knew in the early days
- How the government hid the truth behind Hunter Biden's laptop
- King Charles & David Attenborough parrot WWF activist nonsense they naively accept as 'science'
- California lawmakers fight back against plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes
- Who is Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer who allegedly threatened to institutionalize and drug Kanye West "to zombieland" again?
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Florida bans puberty blockers and transgender surgery for kids
- UN finishes inspection of Ukrainian nuclear sites
- Attack of the Trans-Borderlines
- Moving at the speed of science: Pfizer, BioNTech launch phase 1 trial on combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- Best of the Web: The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
- 'New centers of power are emerging in a multipolar world, we want to partner with them' - Chancellor Scholz writes in Politico before Beijing trip
- Ukraine 'won't get a penny' if Republicans win Congress - Marjorie Taylor Greene
- The one chart that explains everything
- King Charles & David Attenborough parrot WWF activist nonsense they naively accept as 'science'
- UN finishes inspection of Ukrainian nuclear sites
- 'New centers of power are emerging in a multipolar world, we want to partner with them' - Chancellor Scholz writes in Politico before Beijing trip
- Assassination attempt against Imran Khan exposes the establishment's dirty game
- Bulgaria to send military aid to Ukraine despite opposition
- No sign Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons - US
- Special Counsel Durham's protect-the-establishment approach is destroying the country
- French parliament halted as MP shouts 'go back to Africa' during discussion of helping illegal migrants
- Who would have thought Moscow might become that 'City Upon a Hill?'
- Russia threatens Norway with "final destruction" of relations
- GOP expects Trump to be indicted a couple of months after midterm elections: Report
- Government to scrap 'legal but harmful' clause from online safety bill
- COP27 is about a jet-setting elite trying to make a world of fewer, poorer people who "live meagre lives", says ecologist
- Russia 'strongly' warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet In Crimea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians that pandemic claims are 'exaggerated' and to stop being 'sissies'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Flashback Best of the Web: YouTube censors videos by Brazilian President Bolsonaro for proclaiming efficacy of Covid-19 drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
- Russian narrative gaining traction in Germany - study
- Ex-soccer star convicted of transphobia over 2017 social media post
- What we knew in the early days
- How the government hid the truth behind Hunter Biden's laptop
- Who is Harley Pasternak, celebrity trainer who allegedly threatened to institutionalize and drug Kanye West "to zombieland" again?
- Florida bans puberty blockers and transgender surgery for kids
- Attack of the Trans-Borderlines
- Emily Oster's plea bargain
- Does Establishment panic about Elon Musk's changes to Twitter means he's doing something right?
- Teen boy 'raped at refugee hotel' where 'another child was sexually assaulted in separate attack'
- Lawsuit says Arizona Gov candidate Katie Hobbs' child-therapist husband had 10yo trans patient
- The Democrats' 'election denier' sophistry
- They won't be able to deny the cold, hard reality of what is happening to the US economy much longer
- Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks
- Russian Orthodox Church explains its attitude toward LGBT community
- Arizona candidate credits Elon Musk for quick Twitter suspension reversal
- Twitter praised for fact-check on White House account: 'Fact checks are getting factual now!'
- UK food prices soar by fastest rate on record as cost of living crisis bites
- Elon Musk set to fire roughly half of Twitter's workers
- Reflections on the covid era: shock, loss & retribution
- Best of the Web: The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
- Did Richard Nixon secretly steal 36.5 tons of gold bullion from US Army base while he was telling America, 'I am not a crook'?
- Ancient DNA analysis unravels the early peopling of South America
- Neanderthal extinction may have been caused by sex, not fighting
- 1000-year-old Viking Age treasure hoard uncovered in Stockholm
- Vladimir Putin and Russian Sovereignism
- Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before being ceremonially sacrificed in ancient Peru
- Washington's long-standing plan to break up Russia
- Early computer culture: The life and times of Clippy
- The three-act tragicomedy of the Venezuelan opposition
- 'Complete lack of sunlight' killed a Renaissance-era toddler belonging to the aristocracy, CT scan reveals
- 2,100-year-old burial of Aphrodite 'priestess' discovered in Russia, zodiac medallion shows just 10 signs
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Western powers played a significant part in the disastrous outcome
- Ancient carvings of Assyrian war scenes revealed on stone gate in Iraq
- The oldest human DNA in the UK reveals two distinct populations in late Ice Age Britain
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
- Motor units in the spinal cord might be far more flexible than we thought
- Entirely new way of measuring time
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- Randall Carlson's Halloween video lecture on the Taurid meteor stream's connection to Day of the Dead festivals
- NASA's ailing Mars lander records shockwaves from ice-blasting meteoroid impact
- Bar-tailed godwit sets world record with 13,560km continuous flight from Alaska to southern Australia
- Ancient viral DNA in human genome guards against infections
- Traces of ancient ocean discovered on Mars
- Massive increase in Greenland surface ice sheet suggests possible overall GAIN in 2022
- Large, 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will zip through Earth's orbit on Halloween
- Pentagon conducts hypersonic test
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- Record October ice gains on Greenland; Low solar activity persists; and 'unprecedented' gamma-ray burst "made currents flow in the Earth"
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- Child killed in dog attack near Springdale, Arkansas
- At least 7 people dead after landslide caused by heavy rains in Anzoátegui, Venezuela
- Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and injuring dozens
- Mysterious & unexplained blue auroral phenomenon photographed over Sweden
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake recorded in Gulf of California
- Alder Flycatcher from North America turns up in Galway, Ireland
- Indonesia - At least 11 fatalities after floods and landslides in 8 provinces
- Woman mauled to death in dog attack in Laredo, Texas
- London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
- Big winter storm brings heavy snow to Alaska - up to 20 inches
- Hurricane Lisa slams Belize bringing storm surge, flooding and extreme winds
- Large 'waterspout tornado' filmed off coast of Brittany, France
- 150 dead and dozens feared missing as storm and floods lash Philippines (UPDATES)
- 12 inches of snow in 24 hours covers California mountainside
- Canada's ski season starting early after heavy snowfall
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region - USGS
- Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
- Best of the Web: Big freeze strikes Australia: Antarctic blast lashes east coast, SNOW dumps near Sydney as temperatures plunge to single digits in Melbourne - just 4 weeks out from summer
- Huge waterspout spotted off the coast of Lebanon
- No tsunami warning after shallow magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- California lawmakers fight back against plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes
- Moving at the speed of science: Pfizer, BioNTech launch phase 1 trial on combined COVID-19 and flu vaccine
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- What about the vaccines? NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says
- Scottish government finally changes mask advice, stops short of admitting that mask-wearing is harmful
- Immune system-evading hybrid virus observed in laboratory for first time, pathogen was a fusion of RSV & influenza
- New neurologic side effects from the Covid vaccinations coming to light
- Emails show CDC pushed for Covid boosters without running clinical trials
- Oxford study finds negative vaccine effectiveness against Covid hospitalisation and death
- New study: Researchers discover why mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others
- Megyn Kelly interviews RFK, Jr.: How Pfizer killed the vaccine safety commission + more
- The Infection fatality ratio: the errors in the early estimates
- mRNA vaccines injure the heart of all vaccine recipients and cause myocarditis in up to 1 in 27, study finds
- Can gut bacteria cause rheumatoid arthritis?
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- US children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
Ardern’s Propaganda reaches the Level of Insanity; People who question vaccine safety are linked to Nazis, ISIS, Terrorism, Serial Killers, Klu...
In March 1949, Noss was killed by Charlie Ryan of Alice, Texas who had offered to buy most of his existing bars. Ryan was acquitted of murder on...
Pennsylvania Taxpayers Have Paid $16 Million For Childhood Sex Reassignment Treatments By Beth Brelje [Link] & here if link is unavailable for...
Friday Funnies - Greta 2065Were not in Kansas anymore, Toto by Robert W Malone MD, MS [Link]
Germany’s position in America’s New World Order by Michael Hudson [Link] * "Germany has become an economic satellite of America’s New Cold War...