Specifically, the bodies of six people were found in Puerto La Cruz, while that of a child was found in the nearby town of Guanta, as detailed by the governor of Anzoátegui, Luis Marcano, in a statement."As a result of the heavy rains of yesterday, Thursday, three more people have been found dead in the Valle Verde sector of Puerto La Cruz, which brings to seven the number of people who have lost their lives in our state due to the damages between Sotillo and Guanta", Marcano stated in his Twitter account.The regional president has detailed that some 300 houses have been "severely affected" by the heavy rains registered in the area in the last few days, adding that there have been many damages to infrastructures and road closures, according to 'Últimas Noticias'.For this reason, Marcano has assured that "all the necessary actions to overcome the emergency in Puerto la Cruz have been taken", pointing out that the priority is to protect those affected in their needs and to advance with the cleaning of roads in order to have "precise evaluations of the impact generated by the landslides".