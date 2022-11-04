Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
American Meteor Society
Fri, 04 Nov 2022 10:29 UTC
For this event, we received one video and one photo.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Indonesia - At least 11 fatalities after floods and landslides in 8 provinces
- Woman mauled to death in dog attack in Laredo, Texas
- London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks
- Government to scrap 'legal but harmful' clause from online safety bill
- COP27 is about a jet-setting elite trying to make a world of fewer, poorer people who "live meagre lives", says ecologist
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- Russia 'strongly' warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet In Crimea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians that pandemic claims are 'exaggerated' and to stop being 'sissies'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Flashback Best of the Web: YouTube censors videos by Brazilian President Bolsonaro for proclaiming efficacy of Covid-19 drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil election result 'surprises' globalist media, but is foul play afoot against Bolsonaro?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro shows huge early lead, but sees it disappear as statistically impossible one-way vote dumps put Lula ahead
- The hacking of 'Delta' troop control programme proves that all-technology is not a panacea
- Best of the Web: On the fragility of the current regime
- UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba for the 30th year running
- Best of the Web: The Crusades: Germany's position in America's New World Order
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Government to scrap 'legal but harmful' clause from online safety bill
- COP27 is about a jet-setting elite trying to make a world of fewer, poorer people who "live meagre lives", says ecologist
- Russia 'strongly' warns Britain over alleged role in drone attack on fleet In Crimea
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians that pandemic claims are 'exaggerated' and to stop being 'sissies'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Flashback Best of the Web: YouTube censors videos by Brazilian President Bolsonaro for proclaiming efficacy of Covid-19 drugs ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
- Flashback Best of the Web: Facebook takes down Bolsonaro video over false vaccine claim
- Flashback Best of the Web: Brazil election result 'surprises' globalist media, but is foul play afoot against Bolsonaro?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bolsonaro shows huge early lead, but sees it disappear as statistically impossible one-way vote dumps put Lula ahead
- The hacking of 'Delta' troop control programme proves that all-technology is not a panacea
- Best of the Web: On the fragility of the current regime
- UN votes overwhelmingly to condemn US embargo of Cuba for the 30th year running
- Best of the Web: The Crusades: Germany's position in America's New World Order
- Best of the Web: US Empire vs. a rising Sun in the East - A 'dangerous, bloody & dirty game'
- North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile amidst largest ever US-South Korea air force drills
- War without end. What is wrong with the United States of America?
- Six reasons why Amerians should care that US troops are in Ukraine
- Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
- Former Pakistani PM shot in 'assassination attempt'
- Terrorist plot foiled at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant - Russia
- Bolsonaro urges protesters to clear roadblocks
- Russian Orthodox Church explains its attitude toward LGBT community
- Arizona candidate credits Elon Musk for quick Twitter suspension reversal
- Twitter praised for fact-check on White House account: 'Fact checks are getting factual now!'
- UK food prices soar by fastest rate on record as cost of living crisis bites
- Elon Musk set to fire roughly half of Twitter's workers
- Reflections on the covid era: shock, loss & retribution
- Over one thousand American children permanently mutilated in "gender affirming surgery" between 2016-2019
- Best of the Web: CRT, Queer Theory, and Marxism by any other name
- Russia set to unilaterally ease visa procedure for foreigners - Kremlin
- UK households face 'very, very hard' winter, warns National Grid chief
- Secret power: The war on WikiLeaks
- What's good for the goose... Twitter labels Ukrainian 'state media'
- Pennsylvania court rules undated mail-in ballots CANNOT be counted in midterms
- Good luck with that: Greta Thunberg throws her lot with the anti-capitalist Left
- "Let's Declare a Pandemic Amnesty" - not
- Police are warning about soft on crime policies: 'We cannot keep you safe'
- Video service suspends access in France over censorship demand
- UK lacks pilots for F-35 jets - defense secretary
- UK Universities and Colleges Admissions Service is still imposing vaccine mandates on students applying for nursing and social care courses
- Ancient DNA analysis unravels the early peopling of South America
- Neanderthal extinction may have been caused by sex, not fighting
- 1000-year-old Viking Age treasure hoard uncovered in Stockholm
- Vladimir Putin and Russian Sovereignism
- Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before being ceremonially sacrificed in ancient Peru
- Washington's long-standing plan to break up Russia
- Early computer culture: The life and times of Clippy
- The three-act tragicomedy of the Venezuelan opposition
- 'Complete lack of sunlight' killed a Renaissance-era toddler belonging to the aristocracy, CT scan reveals
- 2,100-year-old burial of Aphrodite 'priestess' discovered in Russia, zodiac medallion shows just 10 signs
- 'King Solomon was actually a pharaoh in Egypt": Historian claims his life was rewritten by biblical scribes
- New finds at Göbeklitepe
- Best of the Web: The dark origins of the Davos Great Reset
- The Russian Civil War ended 100 years ago: Western powers played a significant part in the disastrous outcome
- Ancient carvings of Assyrian war scenes revealed on stone gate in Iraq
- The oldest human DNA in the UK reveals two distinct populations in late Ice Age Britain
- Jordan's mysterious ancient 'Khatt Shebib'
- Lost star catalog of ancient times comes to light
- Orkney Iron Age woman's diet unusually rich in seafood
- Israel's secret biological warfare during 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine
- Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
- Motor units in the spinal cord might be far more flexible than we thought
- Entirely new way of measuring time
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- Randall Carlson's Halloween video lecture on the Taurid meteor stream's connection to Day of the Dead festivals
- NASA's ailing Mars lander records shockwaves from ice-blasting meteoroid impact
- Bar-tailed godwit sets world record with 13,560km continuous flight from Alaska to southern Australia
- Ancient viral DNA in human genome guards against infections
- Traces of ancient ocean discovered on Mars
- Massive increase in Greenland surface ice sheet suggests possible overall GAIN in 2022
- Large, 'potentially hazardous' asteroid will zip through Earth's orbit on Halloween
- Pentagon conducts hypersonic test
- Dozens of climate models wildly exaggerate the extent of global warming
- Tree rings offer insight into devastating radiation storms
- Record October ice gains on Greenland; Low solar activity persists; and 'unprecedented' gamma-ray burst "made currents flow in the Earth"
- Evolution: A strong delusion 1.2
- China moon mission samples overturn theories of lunar volcanism
- Plant leaves spark with electricity during thunderstorms — possibly altering our air quality in unpredictable ways
- Iconic 'Pillars of Creation' captured in new JWST image
- Indonesia - At least 11 fatalities after floods and landslides in 8 provinces
- Woman mauled to death in dog attack in Laredo, Texas
- London hit by flash flooding amid torrential downpours
- Big winter storm brings heavy snow to Alaska - up to 20 inches
- Hurricane Lisa slams Belize bringing storm surge, flooding and extreme winds
- Large 'waterspout tornado' filmed off coast of Brittany, France
- 150 dead and dozens feared missing as storm and floods lash Philippines (UPDATES)
- 12 inches of snow in 24 hours covers California mountainside
- Canada's ski season starting early after heavy snowfall
- Shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region - USGS
- Sierra travelers hit with heavy snow and road closures
- Best of the Web: Big freeze strikes Australia: Antarctic blast lashes east coast, SNOW dumps near Sydney as temperatures plunge to single digits in Melbourne - just 4 weeks out from summer
- Huge waterspout spotted off the coast of Lebanon
- No tsunami warning after shallow magnitude 6 earthquake strikes west of California in Pacific
- Footage of Brighton's West Pier during Storm Claudio, part of structure fell into sea overnight
- Colombia - Floods and landslides affect 15,000, hundreds of homes damaged
- Large waterspout creates panic in Jaffna, Sri Lanka
- Winter is coming: Intense 12-hour blizzard seen in Canada's North
- Egypt: Heavy rain leaves Cairo streets flooded, hits many provinces
- Flash floods hit Pretoria, South Africa
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on October 10
- Meteor fireball over England, Wales and Ireland on October 10
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on October 9
- Meteor fireball over England on October 9
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana on October 7
- Amazing meteor fireball over central Spain (Oct. 6)
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on October 7
- Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors
- What about the vaccines? NHS disruption driving rise in heart deaths, charity says
- Scottish government finally changes mask advice, stops short of admitting that mask-wearing is harmful
- Immune system-evading hybrid virus observed in laboratory for first time, pathogen was a fusion of RSV & influenza
- New neurologic side effects from the Covid vaccinations coming to light
- Emails show CDC pushed for Covid boosters without running clinical trials
- Oxford study finds negative vaccine effectiveness against Covid hospitalisation and death
- New study: Researchers discover why mosquitoes are attracted to some people more than others
- Megyn Kelly interviews RFK, Jr.: How Pfizer killed the vaccine safety commission + more
- The Infection fatality ratio: the errors in the early estimates
- mRNA vaccines injure the heart of all vaccine recipients and cause myocarditis in up to 1 in 27, study finds
- Can gut bacteria cause rheumatoid arthritis?
- Is too much medicine making us sick?
- UK regulator mulls Covid vaccination for babies despite high injury rate - as Moderna trial finds vaccine can cause diabetes in infants
- What was the Halloween death smog disaster? And other questions related to the fluoridation chemicals added to US water supplies
- Best of the Web: The spike protein is disrupting immunity in millions after Covid infection OR vaccination
- Unvaccinated children are 'our only hope' in generating herd immunity: Geert Vanden Bossche
- US children's hospitals overflowing with respiratory illness patients
- One in every 500 small children who receive the Pfizer vaccine are hospitalised by it, study finds
- Lockdown's collateral cancer timebomb: 40 thousand tumours were 'missed' during first year of Covid pandemic, top experts fear this is just 'the tip of the iceberg'
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- New research demonstrates that political ideology can taint logical reasoning
- The triumph of the blank state
- How to avoid a hybrid Orwellian-Huxleyian dystopia
- The types of coerced
- Boys and men experience more social isolation than girls and women, study finds
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
- Texas builds 600 miles of border wall using U-Haul trucks from California
- Greta Thunberg would have graduated by now if she stayed in school
- Sources allege Trump stole plans revealing White House's thermal exhaust port
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
Iron from red blood cells is what drives this process. I wonder how this happens.
Really great moral teachers never do introduce new moralities: it is quacks and cranks who do that. - C. S. Lewis
Of course, the Bill has many other shortcomings, but this change alone will be a huge improvement. Really, the bill contains exactly what they...
As an editor from childcare assignment writer at [Link] the fact is this is precisely get them into pressure when they are put into comparison...
The multi-million-dollar study, which involved collaborators from institutions in the United States and Canada, The funding is secure as long as...