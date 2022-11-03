Russia will present evidence to Britain's ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert of Britain's involvement in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol and the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines and then disclose the basic information to the public at large, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday.And, of course, as I have already said, the British ambassador will be summoned and given the relevant materials. I promise you that basically the same materials that will be handed over as evidence to the British side will also be made available to the public at large," Zakharova said."In this particular case we will comply with certain procedural formalities.she added.Zakharova also drew attention to the British Defense Ministry's unduly hasty reaction, which was a rather telling sign in itself.she added.Zakharova also stressed that Britain had compromised itself with an impromptu statement of its non-involvement in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet's base.I reckon it can also be added to the heap of evidence as the British side's inadvertent confession," she said.