Puppet Masters
Russia to present UK ambassador proof of London's complicity in Oct 29 attack, evidence will also be made public
TASS
Thu, 03 Nov 2022 13:52 UTC
"Of course, there can be no doubt that British intelligence services were involved in the terrorist attack on the Black Sea Fleet base in Sevastopol on October 29 and the act of sabotage against the Nord Stream pipeline. They will not be left without a reaction. We have stated this in the [UN] Security Council. We spoke about that publicly. And, of course, as I have already said, the British ambassador will be summoned and given the relevant materials. I promise you that basically the same materials that will be handed over as evidence to the British side will also be made available to the public at large," Zakharova said.
"In this particular case we will comply with certain procedural formalities. As soon as the summoned ambassador has visited our building in Smolenskaya Square, we will share this information. It will be published on our resources: the Foreign Ministry's website and accounts on social networks," she added.
Zakharova also drew attention to the British Defense Ministry's unduly hasty reaction, which was a rather telling sign in itself.
"They tried to absolve themselves of responsibility for the terrorist attack. They said that they did not even know about anything like that. It was a very strange reaction. They have contacts, as they have always had, with the Russian Defense Ministry. In principle, they could have tried to clear up certain things. It has turned out that a priori they know the answers to all questions, which is strange. After all, please, do understand that no one doubts it was an attack. This is a confirmed, hard fact," she added.
Zakharova also stressed that Britain had compromised itself with an impromptu statement of its non-involvement in the attack on the Black Sea Fleet's base.
"They argue they had nothing to do with it (the attack - TASS). They should have at least asked what evidence we have. But they have in fact exposed themselves by making such a zealous and snap claim about their innocence. I reckon it can also be added to the heap of evidence as the British side's inadvertent confession," she said.
I still have a hard time to believe that Britain's political establishment (and their secret service) is that stupid.
Like Truss posting highly suspect text messages to Blinken one minute after NS2 exploded.